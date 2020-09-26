Eminently quotable: 'Somebody else can be the guinea pig'

"There are a lot of businesses in the city not getting raises. I have a hard time giving a raise just because. We've got to go a little deeper.”
-- Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker on giving city employees raises in the 2021 budget.
“There is no plan, nor does this contract provide for, forced detainment of anyone, nor does this extend to children, families or individuals picked up off the street.”
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, refuting misinformation about a security contract for a shelter for COVID-19 patients.
“Somebody else can be the guinea pig.”
-- Sonja Mahlum, a substitute teacher, on her concerns about teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids are leading the way and modeling this, and we could all look to them as a good example."
-- Mandan School Board member Marnie Piehl, who commended students for wearing masks in school and following restart guidelines.
“It'll get better next year when COVID's gone.”
-- United Tribes Technical College spokesman Brent Kleinjan on the college’s 25% drop in enrollment.
“You don’t have to be a leader all the time. I think it’s OK to be a follower when you know you should be while still having the ability to step up when needed.”
-- MDU Resources Teen of the Week Travis Kunkel, sharing his thoughts on leadership.
“We’re doing all this because protecting the vulnerable is our top priority.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum explaining why he’s directing health officials to place residents of long-term care facilities at the head of the line for testing and shifting medical personnel and supplies to congregate settings.
“Thank you to everybody who takes the time to recognize what women do in the operations no matter what it is. Whether we're out there feeding cattle, cutting hay, running a whole business or just educating others about our industry and even just taking care of kids and doing everything that we do.”
-- Watford City resident Calli Thorne, after being named the 2020 Country Woman of the Year.
"The hearts in the windows and the love and the 'we're all in this together' that was in March has faded away to vulgarity and rude untruths that is just beyond my comprehension."
-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, on personal attacks she has received because of her work responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
