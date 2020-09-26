Eminently quotable: 'Somebody else can be the guinea pig'

q q q

“It'll get better next year when COVID's gone.”

-- United Tribes Technical College spokesman Brent Kleinjan on the college’s 25% drop in enrollment.

q q q

“You don’t have to be a leader all the time. I think it’s OK to be a follower when you know you should be while still having the ability to step up when needed.”

-- MDU Resources Teen of the Week Travis Kunkel, sharing his thoughts on leadership.

q q q

“We’re doing all this because protecting the vulnerable is our top priority.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum explaining why he’s directing health officials to place residents of long-term care facilities at the head of the line for testing and shifting medical personnel and supplies to congregate settings.

q q q