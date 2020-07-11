Eminently quotable: 'So I had a beer and I cruised the Strip'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Given the seriousness of the Corps' ... error, the impossibility of a simple fix, the fact that Dakota Access did assume much of its economic risk knowingly, and the potential harm each day the pipeline operates, the Court is forced to conclude that the flow of oil must cease."

-- U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, in his ruling ordering the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline because he said the Army Corps of Engineers did not do enough environmental study before permitting it.

"I was like, 'What the heck is going on? Did this actually work? All this hard work actually paid off."

-- Alice Brownotter, a 16-year-old Standing Rock tribal member who is among the youth active in campaigning against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which a judge has ordered shut down while more environmental study is done.

“That’s a tipping point, which actually could really cripple production in North Dakota.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on the potential impact of any oil price drop due to a court-ordered shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline.