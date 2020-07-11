Eminently quotable: 'So I had a beer and I cruised the Strip'

"Given the seriousness of the Corps' ... error, the impossibility of a simple fix, the fact that Dakota Access did assume much of its economic risk knowingly, and the potential harm each day the pipeline operates, the Court is forced to conclude that the flow of oil must cease."
-- U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, in his ruling ordering the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline because he said the Army Corps of Engineers did not do enough environmental study before permitting it.
q q q
"I was like, 'What the heck is going on? Did this actually work? All this hard work actually paid off."
-- Alice Brownotter, a 16-year-old Standing Rock tribal member who is among the youth active in campaigning against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which a judge has ordered shut down while more environmental study is done.
q q q
“That’s a tipping point, which actually could really cripple production in North Dakota.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on the potential impact of any oil price drop due to a court-ordered shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
q q q
“This is the equivalent to taking the BNSF railroad and shutting it down for farmers for the fall. This is the safest, most reliable, economic way to move Bakken oil to the best market for oil in the country.”
-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, after a judge ordered the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline while more environmental study is done.
q q q
“Many of the articles simply report, factually, what has occurred throughout the investigation.”
-- South Central District Judge David Reich, in ruling that pretrial news coverage in the RJR Maintenance and Management quadruple homicide case does not warrant moving the trial of suspect Chad Isaak out of Morton County.
q q q
“We’re talking vehicles destroyed, totaled, we’re talking siding on houses destroyed. We’re talking farm equipment that was out, glass busted out.”
-- Grant County Emergency Manager Patrick Diehl, detailing damage from a recent storm.
q q q
“No courthouse is built to keep people 6 feet apart.”
-- South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick, on coronavirus precautions put in place as jury trials resume.
q q q
“This established a precedent for future companies that it’s not a rule that can just be ignored. It’s going to be enforced.”
-- North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann, after the group fined Xcel Energy $10,000 for failing to meet the deadline for complying with the state’s new law requiring light-mitigating technology atop wind turbines.
q q q
"We need to remember that we can't get complacent here -- North Dakota is not immune. But it also does not have to be our fate in North Dakota."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on other states that reopened their economies but are starting to close them again as they see a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
q q q
“It was kind of sad when they canceled the parade. But it’s still cool that we get to see some of the old cars.”
-- Eleven-year-old Peyton Holje, on a smaller Independence Day Cruise that replaced Mandan's traditional Fourth of July parade.
q q q
“I wanted to sing really bad, but by the time I got there and the vibe … it just wasn’t right. So I had a beer and I cruised the Strip.”
-- Eric Chambers, on a recent visit to a local bar amid the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"There has been an increase in testing, so it is possible we’re finding more cases quicker. It’s highly likely this is a case of increased public gatherings and higher rates of spread among younger people. People are in contact with each other more than they were in the past."
-- State Department of Health spokeswoman Nicole Peske, discussing possible reasons for an uptick in coronavirus cases in Burleigh and Morton counties.
q q q
“I wouldn’t say it is extremely widespread … but it is occurring.”
-- State Unemployment Insurance Director Darren Brostrom, on some people not returning to work because they can make more money off unemployment benefits bolstered by federal coronavirus aid.
q q q
“Let’s let the private sector hammer out some of these things and where government can assist and intervene we’ll do so, but it’s probably best if we don’t go down this road."
-- Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, a member of the state Industrial Commission, as the group decided not to impose any mandatory production cuts on the oil industry in the wake of plummeting crude prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“It's tedious but I love it because it's an honor to do something like that and to make it look good.”
-- Captains' Landing Township resident and military veteran Freddie Rios, who makes beaded flag pins by hand and donates any money he receives to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
q q q
“We entered spring with a larger breeding population compared to last year. Hens should be in good physical shape for nesting season, and cover should be plentiful from the residual moisture left from last fall.”
-- R.J. Gross, upland game management biologist for the state Game and Fish Department, on a favorable spring pheasant count.
q q q
"There might be other ways to solve it. I'm kind of proud of the fact that we're honest here in North Dakota, and we have a real simple system, and nobody can accuse us of not allowing everybody to vote ... but I think we've got to get a handle on the way we've been doing it."
-- Rep. David Monson, R-Osnabrock, on the likelihood of the lack of voter registration in North Dakota being a topic in the Legislature next year.
q q q
“I drove highway speed no problem, got there (to Fargo), charged up, and 30 to 40 minutes later I picked up supper and came home.”
-- Mandan resident Jason Mosser on the benefits of Tesla “Superchargers" coming online in four North Dakota cities, ensuring drivers of the electric vehicles can cross the state without fear of running out of power.
