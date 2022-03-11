Eminently quotable: 'Perhaps the world will never be the same'

“This action is a necessary step for the world. Vladimir Putin’s war chest is dependent on revenue that comes from selling energy -- some of it to Americans when we have more than enough oil and gas for ourselves and most of the rest of the world.”

-- U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., reacting to President Joe Biden banning energy imports from Russia amid that country’s war against Ukraine.

q q q

“The political ramifications would probably be judged to be more important than whatever kinds of financial implications there are.”

-- David Flynn, research director at the Institute of Policy and Business Analytics at the University of North Dakota, on the decision by North Dakota's State Investment Board to divest public money from Russian entities amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

q q q

“A coward with a nuclear weapon. Perhaps the world will never be the same."

-- Sasha Tsibur-Mayer, of Richardton, who grew up in Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. since 1995, after her 5-year-old daughter made a cardboard sign reading, “Putin is a coward.”

q q q

"At age 79, the stress of a session and a campaign will only exacerbate a weakened ability to concentrate on the matters at hand and effectively recall events."

-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, North Dakota's longest continuously serving current state lawmaker, announcing he is not seeking reelection due to medical reasons.

q q q

"Obviously if there is not an option for people to dispose of it, there's that concern that it could be dumped illegally."

-- North Dakota Environmental Quality Director Dave Glatt, on the lack of disposal options for the now-banned pesticide chlorpyrifos, which had been used on several food crops in the state.

q q q

"Determination of ownership will make a big difference in how this process moves forward."

-- Mark Zimmerman, board chairman of the Friends of the Rail Bridge preservation group, which is arguing that the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge is property of the state of North Dakota, not BNSF Railway, which wants to demolish it and build a new bridge.

q q q

"It's maybe more of a termites-before-a-house-fire type of thing -- this slow increase of a problem from year to year, until all of a sudden you have a major problem."

-- Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian with the state Game and Fish Department, which is trying to stem the spread of chronic wasting disease in deer in western North Dakota.

q q q

“Airlines continue to cite difficulties with their ability to increase flights and capacity due to workforce shortages and fleet availability. These challenges as well as a sustained lower demand for business travel are all factors that contribute to the difficulty for passenger numbers to fully recover to prepandemic levels in the short term."

-- State Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner, on airline passenger numbers at North Dakota airports remaining below levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

q q q

"We are excited about this new opportunity to expand access to vital treatment services. Residents in the southwest region of North Dakota will soon have expanded access to addiction treatment services reducing their need to travel far from home and creating opportunities for family support.”

-- State Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness, announcing a $1.6 million contract with Bismarck-based Heartview Foundation to establish addiction treatment services in Dickinson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0