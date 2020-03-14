Eminently quotable: 'People were panicking so we ran out'

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be individual actions of our citizens that will help slow the spread as much as anything we can do as a government.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, talking about the coronavirus.
q q q
“There’s a lot of great concern today. Every producer and everybody in the industry is contemplating ‘what ifs.’”
-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, on the impacts of a steep collapse in oil prices tied to the coronavirus outbreak.
q q q
“The last few days, people were panicking so we ran out.”
-- Cassidy Schmidt, manager of guest services at the Bismarck Target, on people emptying shelves of toilet paper amid concerns over the new coronavirus.
q q q
"I guess he's got some pretty good lungs for a 96-year-old guy."
-- Roofer Robert Brendel, who with co-worker David Teal rescued James Campagna after the nonagenarian fell through the ice while fishing on the Missouri River and yelled for help.
q q q
“I’m so excited. I was always wanting to vote when I was young.”
-- University of Mary freshman Aliah Walth, a first-time presidential voter in Tuesday's Democratic presidential caucus.
q q q
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m looking forward to putting the legal process behind me, and focusing on my health and well-being, and on serving the students and families of North Dakota."
-- North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, after being formally charged with drunken driving. She pleaded guilty this week.
q q q
"Nothing attracts challengers like a sign of weakness."
-- University of North Dakota political science professor Mark Jendrysik, discussing the recent DUI arrest of State Schools Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.
q q q
“She stole everything they had. They’re defunct because of her theft.”
-- Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer, at the sentencing of Kathryn Artlip, who got 30 days in jail and $11,611 in restitution for stealing from the Bisman Stiletto nonprofit while its treasurer. The group helped area children in need.
q q q
"This is the first time we've been this proactive, for the simple fact that we were extremely wet last fall and summer."
-- Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Dan Schelske, on park staff preparing early for the prospect of spring flooding.
q q q
"They have a long history of doing quality work, and I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected to serve this remarkable institution and the people of North Dakota. My wife, Susan, and I are excited to return to the Midwest and make North Dakota home."
-- Arizona Historical Society vice president Bill Peterson, recently named the next director of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.
q q q
“I think it’s human nature that, if someone is going to come knocking on your door with a tablet, if you will, and going to ask you questions about your home, who lives here and so forth, it’s a trust issue. Our approach is if you have a tribal member knocking on your door, it’s going to be a more trustable communication with that person.”
-- Mandan City Commissioner and North Dakota Department of Indian Affairs Executive Director Scott Davis, on plans to hire tribal members as census takers to ensure Native Americans are counted.