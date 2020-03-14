Eminently quotable: 'People were panicking so we ran out'

q q q

"This is the first time we've been this proactive, for the simple fact that we were extremely wet last fall and summer."

-- Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Dan Schelske, on park staff preparing early for the prospect of spring flooding.

"They have a long history of doing quality work, and I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected to serve this remarkable institution and the people of North Dakota. My wife, Susan, and I are excited to return to the Midwest and make North Dakota home."

-- Arizona Historical Society vice president Bill Peterson, recently named the next director of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

“I think it’s human nature that, if someone is going to come knocking on your door with a tablet, if you will, and going to ask you questions about your home, who lives here and so forth, it’s a trust issue. Our approach is if you have a tribal member knocking on your door, it’s going to be a more trustable communication with that person.”

-- Mandan City Commissioner and North Dakota Department of Indian Affairs Executive Director Scott Davis, on plans to hire tribal members as census takers to ensure Native Americans are counted.

