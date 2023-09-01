“Respect and responsibility, they don't have it. And I'm not so sure that the parents have it.”

-- Burleigh County resident Jerry Thomas, speaking about young off-highway vehicle riders damaging private property. The county commission is considering new OHV rules due to complaints.

“My wife for 31 years has said, ‘Why don’t you lock your car?’”

-- Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer, whose vehicle was stolen as he hosted a Fargo radio show.

“It’s fair to deduce from all of this that he is clearly targeting the police.”

-- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, after more video recordings showed gunman Mohamad Barakat ambushing police officers in Fargo on July 14, killing one and injuring two along with a civilian bystander.

“Generally because there were a number of areas that were satisfied, we felt it was most prudent to respond to their concerns and not submit an entire new application.”

-- Sabrina Zenor, spokeswoman for Summit Carbon Solutions, which is asking state regulators to reconsider their rejection of a route permit for the Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline, rather than submit a new application.

“Their reconsideration, it’s a fallacy. You don’t reconsider something that was never put forth previously, so that’s dead on arrival procedurally.”

-- David Knoll, attorney for landowners on the proposed route of Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon dioxide pipeline, after the company asked state regulators to reconsider their rejection of the route, rather than start over with a new application.

“We’re not here to advocate, but we are here to make sure that there is a sense of fairness and hopefully clarity.”

-- State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, detailing an ombudsman program aimed at helping royalty owners and mineral companies settle issues with royalty payments.

“This is the time to be vigilant and safeguard against disease. Peak WNV activity historically has occurred in late August, with cases continuing into mid-September. People should be aware of the increase in mosquitoes spreading West Nile virus and take proper precautions to protect themselves from bites.”

-- Amanda Bakken, epidemiologist for North Dakota Health and Human Services, which is cautioning about an increase in cases of West Nile virus in the state.

“Why would I bother to go talk to them? They have no authority to decide anything, so that to me is the biggest weakness.”

-- Williston Basin Royalty Owners Association President Bob Skarphol, who is skeptical of a new state ombudsman program aimed at helping royalty owners and mineral companies settle issues with royalty payments.

“The people who hate pipelines want every opportunity to stop a pipeline, but then they would like there to be transmission for clean energy and it’s the same problem. If you want to have nice things you have to make it possible to build them.”

-- Kevin Pranis, marketing manager for the Laborers’ International Union of North America, Minnesota and North Dakota, on the need for federal permitting reform.

“I did introduce a lot of legislation that didn’t get anywhere. So it’s going to have to be done through the ballot box by the people. It won’t get done at the Legislature.”

-- State Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, one of the sponsors of a proposed constitutional initiative aimed at election integrity.