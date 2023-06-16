“(They) love it and they deserve it.”

— Duane Sand, founder of the North Dakota Heroes Foundation, which is building memorials in the hometowns of North Dakota soldiers who died in Iraq or Afghanistan, talking about the mothers of the fallen soldiers.

• • •

“I like that you can pick and choose and go anywhere in the city. People can get an idea what’s happening.”

— Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, discussing the attributes of an online police incident map that details crime, traffic and service calls.

• • •

“This is a major step in enhancing our ability to get our trust assets of oil and gas out to market.”

— Mark Fox, chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, which is buying a pipeline segment from Enbridge that will connect the tribe’s oil facilities on the Fort Berthold Reservation to Enbridge’s broader system that covers the U.S. and Canada.

• • •

“The need for this project is the ongoing and continued development in south Bismarck. The traffic volumes continue to increase along South Washington Street.”

— City Engineer Gabe Schell, on a $15.5 million project to upgrade Bismarck’s South Washington Street.

• • •

“This ruling is absolutely devastating for those families who lost loved ones and those who were severely injured in the BIA highway 3 washout. This is simply a very, very tough result for these families.”

— Attorney Tim Purdon, after a federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the federal government filed by people who were injured and the families of people who died in a road washout on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation four years ago.

• • •

“The market said ‘meh,’ and that is really kind of surprising.”

— State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on the less-than-expected impact to oil prices of Saudi Arabia cutting its monthly production.

• • •

“If you want clean, carbon-free energy and want reliable energy that’s there all the time, you’ve got to go nuke.”

— Divide County Emergency Manager Jody Gunlock, supporting the possibility that SaskPower will build a nuclear power plant across the border from Noonan, a town in North Dakota’s far northwest corner.

• • •

“It was an incredibly special year to be crowned.”

— Bismarck native Sydney Helgeson on being crowned Miss North Dakota 2023 during the 75th anniversary of the competition.

• • •

“We are already seeing one of the worst wildfire seasons on record, and we must prepare for a long summer.”

— Steven Guilbeault, Canada’s minister of environment and climate change, on the wildfire smoke that’s affecting parts of the U.S., including North Dakota.

• • •

“People need to take care of their stuff. Bismarck is not a place like it was 30, 40 years ago, where you could leave your keys in your car and expect it to be there the next day.”

— Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, on a rash of vehicle thefts in the city in 2022.