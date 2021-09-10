Eminently quotable: 'People are believing their own sources'

“While it is beyond question that Rodriguez abducted and murdered Sjodin, the evidence now in the record has led the Court to conclude that errors were made that violate the United States Constitution such that due process demands a new penalty phase trial be held.”
-- Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson, in a ruling that threw out the death sentence for Alfonso Rodriquez in the 2003 slaying of Dru Sjodin.
q q q
“I can't disagree with the court's characterizations of the defense counsel — of having been inadequately prepared, inadequately investigating, inadequately cross-examining and whatever else is said throughout the opinion — strenuously enough. These are lawyers who anyone would want defending them.”
-- Drew Wrigley, former U.S. attorney who was the lead prosecutor in the Rodriguez trial.
q q q
"It's an important cultural and learning event, and we hope folks will come out and participate and celebrate with us and learn a little bit about the native culture."
-- United Tribes Technical College President Leader R. McDonald said on the powwow returning after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
q q q
“What we’re doing here is not rocket science — it really is just arithmetic.”
-- Grand Forks GOP Sen. Ray Holmberg, who is serving on his fifth redistricting panel.
q q q
"This is not about partisan politics ... this is about representation. This is about having equal access to electing somebody that knows the community."
-- Native Vote Executive Director Nicole Donaghy on the importance of making legislative redistricting a fair process.
q q q
“I think that the politicization of every aspect of the pandemic from vaccines to masks has created what some are calling the death of the expert. Because of lack of trust in the news sources, people are believing their own sources and their own networks. I think it’s just the fact of the matter.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum on coronavirus vaccine hesitancy.
q q q
“The ivermectin issue is interesting. We of course live out in farm and ranch and country. I’ve had a lot of people tell me that the cows didn’t get their full dose of ivermectin because some of it accidentally went down the hatch.”
-- Dr. Joshua Ranum of West River Regional Medical Center, speaking at a press conference where he discouraged people with COVID-19 from taking the anti-parasitic medicine ivermectin that’s often used to treat livestock.
q q q
“We clearly have more vaccine hesitancy in the western part of the state. I think there’s a much more frontier, independent nature and philosophy out there. Politics are part of it, but I think it’s more they don’t want to be told what to do. But really, I’m not sure I have a good answer for that.”
-- Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford vice president and medical officer in Fargo, on the difference in coronavirus vaccination rates between eastern and western North Dakota.
q q q
"They rediscovered the simplest pleasure of just getting outside with your family, and I think many of them decided they're going to keep that as part of their routine."
-- Medora Foundation Chief Marketing Officer Justin Fisk on strong attendance this year to the Medora Musical.