Eminently quotable: 'People are believing their own sources'

q q q

“What we’re doing here is not rocket science — it really is just arithmetic.”

-- Grand Forks GOP Sen. Ray Holmberg, who is serving on his fifth redistricting panel.

q q q

"This is not about partisan politics ... this is about representation. This is about having equal access to electing somebody that knows the community."

-- Native Vote Executive Director Nicole Donaghy on the importance of making legislative redistricting a fair process.

q q q

“I think that the politicization of every aspect of the pandemic from vaccines to masks has created what some are calling the death of the expert. Because of lack of trust in the news sources, people are believing their own sources and their own networks. I think it’s just the fact of the matter.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum on coronavirus vaccine hesitancy.

q q q