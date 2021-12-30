Eminently quotable: 'Outdoors this year were huge'

"We're growing incredibly fast. The future is incredibly bright."

-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, saying a waterfront development plan and the city's Together 2045 plan to guide community growth are items he sees as focuses in the coming year.

q q q

"His notoriety and expertise and respect span far beyond our state."

-- House Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, after the death of longtime state Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, who died at age 75 following a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease.

q q q

"The Democrats are utterly and completely irrelevant in the state. Let’s put it bluntly."

-- Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota. Democratic-NPL lawmakers hold just 21 of 141 seats in the Legislature, and the party will need to defend all but one of those seats in next year's election.

q q q

"This prolonged cold snap, it's something we obviously haven't experienced a lot here lately."

-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Zack Hargrove, on last year's mild winter making this week's frigid conditions feel even colder.

q q q

"Outdoors this year were huge."

-- North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, discussing outdoor recreation surging in the state this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

q q q

"What we want to do is ensure that as many of the levels of care are available for outpatient services, intensive outpatient services, residential services -- we want all of those services to be available closer to where people live."

-- North Dakota Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness, on an increase in grant funding for establishing more addiction treatment programs in the state, specifically where services are lacking.

q q q

“You can’t be bad at something you never try, and you can’t be good at something you’re never willing to learn.”

-- Alexys Kramber, 18, of Garrison, one of the small number of women who work in the auto repair field.

q q q

“They appreciate having a different focus on Christmas. They have this tool to remind their kids and themselves that Christmas is not all about them.”

-- The Rev. Brandon Vetter, on Legacy United Methodist encouraging members of its congregation to donate half of their Christmas gift budget to support homelessness services in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

q q q

"Mr. Isaak took the lives of four innocent people with a senseless act of extreme and brutal violence in this case, and in doing so he not only killed four innocent people, he adversely impacted the lives of scores of family members and friends of the victims."

-- South Central District Judge David Reich, sentencing Chad Isaak to life in prison without a chance at parole for murdering four people at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan in 2019.

