“It’s like a giant hide-and-seek for adults.”

-- Amy Robinson, one of the volunteers at a public fossil dig in Morton County organized by the North Dakota Geological Survey.

“I would take a look at it. I think the public has a deeper understanding about the effect of this type of weapon.”

-- Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, who thinks the Legislature should address the legality of binary triggers. A gunman who killed one Fargo police officer and wounded two others used such a trigger, which fires one round upon the pull of the trigger and one round upon release of the trigger.

“This is something that has to be resolved on the federal level because it is legal federally.”

-- House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, who believes it would be difficult to make North Dakota “an island” that bans the binary trigger when federal law allows it through the Second Amendment.

“From classrooms to dedicated performing arts spaces, our school is bursting at the seams."

-- Todd Benson, superintendent of Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck, which has started work on a $15 million expansion project aimed at addressing growth in enrollment.

“We had a metal shed end up in the trees about 100 feet from the original placement, as well as two trailers roll down a side hill. Our gas tank flipped over, and the shop where we have our pontoon is essentially gone. The neighbors had their camper end up on its side, as well as a lot of siding damage and broken windows from the hail. We lost a lot of smaller things like patio furniture and propane fire pits -- gone -- as well as a broken flag pole.”

-- Jessica Peterson, describing severe storm damage at Hazen Bay on Lake Sakakawea.

“One of the arguments is people always say we should have personal choice, but we regulate a lot of things in our society, and that's just part of living in a modern society, is there's going to be rules, and seat belts are proven, time and time again, that's the one thing people can do that will make a difference in a crash.”

-- Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben, who supports a new primary seat belt enforcement law in North Dakota.

“This seizure shows that the combined efforts of enforcement agencies makes a difference. Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities."

-- Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, after border agents seized nearly 140 pounds of suspected cocaine worth $6 million in Canadian dollars at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just north of the Pembina border crossing in northeastern North Dakota.

"We have the strong support needed to make this project a reality."

-- Ben Fladhammer, spokesman for Minnkota Power Cooperative, which is getting a state loan of $150 million to help finance its $1.4 billion carbon dioxide storage project. The state previously provided the project a loan of $100 million.

“North Dakota generates a lot of power, whether it’s wind, coal, gas, so we want to have transmission stellar to serve our own load but also to market it to developers outside the state.”

-- Claire Vigesaa, recently named the new executive director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority, which is tasked with facilitating the growth of electrical transmission infrastructure in the state.