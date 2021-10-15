Eminently quotable: 'Our recovery is lagging in the nation'

"We haven't done it before. It's really the building of the airplane and flying it at the same time. But as Captain Smith of the Titanic said when told about icebergs ahead, he said, 'Full speed ahead.'"

-- Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, on legislative efforts to determine how best to spend $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

q q q

"I'm an only child. My parents are never going to get to do this again. I have no photos with my parents. I'd never seen my dad get emotional. It's just stuff you can't get back."

-- Crystal Brunner-Thompson, whose wedding photos were taken by Glasser Images, which abruptly closed and told customers they would not get their pending photos or refunds.

q q q

"When you look at hospitals across the state, intensive care units across the state, we see a lot of strain on our health system from our major hospitals to critical access hospitals."