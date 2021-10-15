Eminently quotable: 'Our recovery is lagging in the nation'

"We haven't done it before. It's really the building of the airplane and flying it at the same time. But as Captain Smith of the Titanic said when told about icebergs ahead, he said, 'Full speed ahead.'"
-- Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, on legislative efforts to determine how best to spend $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.
"I'm an only child. My parents are never going to get to do this again. I have no photos with my parents. I'd never seen my dad get emotional. It's just stuff you can't get back."
-- Crystal Brunner-Thompson, whose wedding photos were taken by Glasser Images, which abruptly closed and told customers they would not get their pending photos or refunds.
"When you look at hospitals across the state, intensive care units across the state, we see a lot of strain on our health system from our major hospitals to critical access hospitals."
-- Sanford Health Bismarck incoming President and CEO Todd Schaffer, on the cumulative impact of the COVID-19 surge, staffing shortages and people catching up on delayed medical procedures.
"With more than 672,000 lost passenger trips from Canada to date, our recovery is lagging in the nation."
-- North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman on tourism-generated revenue that is down 12% in North Dakota in part due to travel restrictions across the U.S.-Canada border. Nationally, the average is a drop of 5% from 2019, according to U.S. Travel.
"It's October -- it comes with the territory."
-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Nathan Heinert, on a sudden switch from record-breaking heat to cool fall temperatures and snow.
"Consumers need to prepare. It's going to potentially be a tough heating season."
-- North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus, on the prospect of gas heating bills soaring this winter.
“The bond doesn’t take long.”
-- New Salem Army veteran Jared Bollom, talking about his service dog JJ, a black Labrador. Bollom and JJ recently were recognized by the Veterans of Foreign War’s #StillServing campaign for service to their community and country.
"I got a caller from California, and he's all fired up to fly up here with his wife."
-- Randy Kraft, owner and founder of Scuba One, a Mandan-based diving outfit, on the widespread interest in the sunken steamboat Abner O'Neal on the Missouri River near Wilton. The wreckage is visible during times of low river levels.
"Water is a great passion of mine and I am honored to continue serving North Dakota, working with the dedicated staff at the Department of Water Resources, and collaborating with the Governor’s Office, Legislature, and the water community."
-- John Paczkowski, after being named North Dakota's new state engineer.