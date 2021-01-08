Eminently quotable: 'Our nation is better than our worst moments'

“There’s a great fear that we’re going to be left behind in that regard too, and that we’re going to continue to suffer death as we’ve been suffering these past few months.”
-- Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox, talking about COVID-19 vaccine distribution during his State of the Tribal Nations address to the Legislature.
"They're always in my heart. And I guess I would say treasure the ones you love now because you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."
-- Kathy Roth, whose parents, Walter and Lorraine Morlock, of Bismarck, died days apart with COVID-19.
“It caused a lot more anxiety. It was scary going out in public, and the masks definitely made it harder too just because you’re so out of breath when you’re pregnant anyway.”
-- Breenna Davidson, of Mandan, talking about being pregnant during the pandemic. She and boyfriend Jeffrey Kemnitz, also of Mandan, had the Bismarck area's first baby of 2021.
"Thankfully, our nation is better than our worst moments, and we will not be bullied by a few anarchist thugs trying to prevent us from following the Constitution and doing the job we are required to do."
-- U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., in a statement after the Capitol occupation by Trump supporters.
“This battle is far from over. But we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we have the tools to get us there.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, during his State of the State address.
“These allergic reactions are taken very seriously. While they are rare, North Dakota health care providers are prepared to handle these types of events.”
-- State Immunization Director Molly Howell, after the North Dakota Department of Health reported two suspected severe allergic reactions to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
"Basically it's going to be easier for people to participate remotely without having to come to the Legislature, which during the winter months is really a pain."
-- North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald, on technological upgrades at the Capitol for the 2021 session.
"The constitution basically says there's no gifts allowed between lobbyists and public officials, so the starting line is zero, and a gift being anything of value."
-- North Dakota Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele, on a gift ban taking effect with the start of the 2021 Legislature.
“It’s nice because it allows our staff to spend more one-on-one time with those people interested in adopting and helping to advise them on what animal fits their lifestyle.”
-- Cameo Skager, communications and development director for the Central Dakota Humane Society, on the facility now requiring an appointment by people wishing to adopt an animal, as a coronavirus precaution.
"This park is one of the lesser-visited parks in the system, and you can get to places where you don't see people in this park, and I think that is definitely a draw."
-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, on the park being a place where people can social distance.
“It sets the table for the future and if we get this it will be a great asset for the state. Every year we delay it’s going to cost more.”
-- Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, saying that approving a bonding package to finance infrastructure projects across the state is a top priority with the Legislature.
“It’s unacceptable. There is no emergency here, not even close.”
-- State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, on his view of borrowing money for projects.