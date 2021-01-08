 Skip to main content
Eminently quotable: 'Our nation is better than our worst moments'

“There’s a great fear that we’re going to be left behind in that regard too, and that we’re going to continue to suffer death as we’ve been suffering these past few months.”

-- Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox, talking about COVID-19 vaccine distribution during his State of the Tribal Nations address to the Legislature.

q     q     q

"They're always in my heart. And I guess I would say treasure the ones you love now because you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."

-- Kathy Roth, whose parents, Walter and Lorraine Morlock, of Bismarck, died days apart with COVID-19.

q     q     q

“It caused a lot more anxiety. It was scary going out in public, and the masks definitely made it harder too just because you’re so out of breath when you’re pregnant anyway.”

-- Breenna Davidson, of Mandan, talking about being pregnant during the pandemic. She and boyfriend Jeffrey Kemnitz, also of Mandan, had the Bismarck area's first baby of 2021.

q     q     q

"Thankfully, our nation is better than our worst moments, and we will not be bullied by a few anarchist thugs trying to prevent us from following the Constitution and doing the job we are required to do."

-- U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., in a statement after the Capitol occupation by Trump supporters.

q     q     q

“This battle is far from over. But we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we have the tools to get us there.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, during his State of the State address.

q     q     q

“These allergic reactions are taken very seriously. While they are rare, North Dakota health care providers are prepared to handle these types of events.”

-- State Immunization Director Molly Howell, after the North Dakota Department of Health reported two suspected severe allergic reactions to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

q     q     q

"Basically it's going to be easier for people to participate remotely without having to come to the Legislature, which during the winter months is really a pain."

-- North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald, on technological upgrades at the Capitol for the 2021 session.

q     q     q

"The constitution basically says there's no gifts allowed between lobbyists and public officials, so the starting line is zero, and a gift being anything of value."

-- North Dakota Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele, on a gift ban taking effect with the start of the 2021 Legislature.

q     q     q

“It’s nice because it allows our staff to spend more one-on-one time with those people interested in adopting and helping to advise them on what animal fits their lifestyle.”

-- Cameo Skager, communications and development director for the Central Dakota Humane Society, on the facility now requiring an appointment by people wishing to adopt an animal, as a coronavirus precaution.

q     q     q

"This park is one of the lesser-visited parks in the system, and you can get to places where you don't see people in this park, and I think that is definitely a draw."

-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, on the park being a place where people can social distance.

q     q     q

“It sets the table for the future and if we get this it will be a great asset for the state. Every year we delay it’s going to cost more.”

-- Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, saying that approving a bonding package to finance infrastructure projects across the state is a top priority with the Legislature.

q     q     q

“It’s unacceptable. There is no emergency here, not even close.”

-- State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, on his view of borrowing money for projects.

