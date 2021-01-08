Eminently quotable: 'Our nation is better than our worst moments'

“There’s a great fear that we’re going to be left behind in that regard too, and that we’re going to continue to suffer death as we’ve been suffering these past few months.”

-- Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox, talking about COVID-19 vaccine distribution during his State of the Tribal Nations address to the Legislature.

"They're always in my heart. And I guess I would say treasure the ones you love now because you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."

-- Kathy Roth, whose parents, Walter and Lorraine Morlock, of Bismarck, died days apart with COVID-19.

“It caused a lot more anxiety. It was scary going out in public, and the masks definitely made it harder too just because you’re so out of breath when you’re pregnant anyway.”

-- Breenna Davidson, of Mandan, talking about being pregnant during the pandemic. She and boyfriend Jeffrey Kemnitz, also of Mandan, had the Bismarck area's first baby of 2021.

