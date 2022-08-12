Eminently quotable: 'Our main objective is to educate'

"There are no women in this sphere, and no women's voices are being heard."

-- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund, who is running for Congress in part because she believes there are not enough women leaders in government.

“We’re probably about six weeks out from this being a beautiful, painted machine that will walk right up that road and start digging coal.”

-- Mike Heger, general manager of BNI Coal, which has purchased a $31 million dragline to replace an aging machine.

"Gas prices have certainly taken a downward turn. North Dakota motorists can find gas for under $3.70 at some stations, and the state average could drop to that price point in the next week or two."

-- Gene LaDoucer, AAA's spokesman in North Dakota, after the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the state fell for the eighth straight week.

“Our main objective is to educate rather than punish. We’ve all been young and made mistakes. We aren’t trying to ruin people’s lives.”

-- Bismarck Police Officer Caitlin Horne, leader of a local program that uses specialized scanners to detect fake IDs at businesses such as bars and restaurants.

“Red River Women’s Clinic has found our new home. We could not be prouder to be able to continue to provide abortion care to our community and the region. This has not been an easy undertaking.”

-- Tammi Kromenaker, owner of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo – North Dakota's only abortion clinic – which is moving to an office building in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, in advance of abortion becoming illegal in North Dakota.

"We have to begin everything from zero, but at least we are safe."

-- Marzia Jafari, who with her husband, Nasim, resettled in Bismarck in May after evacuating from Afghanistan last year amid the Taliban's takeover.

“Law enforcement cannot arrest our way out of the opioid epidemic. There must be a way to get people help for their addiction at the time they need it. This program allows that to happen.”

-- Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, on a new program that aims to bridge the gap between emergency services for overdose victims and treatment for opioid addiction, by putting Heartview Foundation officials in hospital emergency rooms.

“We expect this transaction to create significant value for our shareholders and believe it will enable us to achieve attractive shareholder returns at both companies.”

-- David Goodin, president and CEO of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group, which is spinning off its construction materials subsidiary Knife River Corp.

"Back in 2019, we had as many as six planes that would come in at night, sit on the ground and remain overnight. We had four gates."

-- Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug, on a resumption of prepandemic plans to consider expanding the facility.

"Our entire climate record is an average of extremes."

-- James Telken, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Bismarck, explaining an abnormally cool weekend sandwiched between two weeks of high heat.

“I think more employers are opening their eyes and considering that, some for the first time.”

-- Brian Ritter, president and CEO of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, on businesses across North Dakota increasingly looking to attract new American immigrants and foreign workers to address labor shortages.