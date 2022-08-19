Eminently quotable: 'One chance to do this right'

“We've got one chance to do this right. If we screw it up, we’re going to live with it for the rest of our lives.”

-- Rural Bismarck resident Art Rode, on a proposed pipeline that would pick up carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants in several Midwestern states and transport them to Oliver and Mercer counties northwest of Bismarck for permanent storage.

q q q

"What I would like to hope this starts is a conversation. To me as a father, I want to raise awareness if there is child abuse going on here in the state of North Dakota. I think that in this state we can do better and we must do better."

-- State Auditor Josh Gallion, releasing an audit that concluded North Dakota's Department of Human Services has for years fallen short on timely contact of suspected victims of child abuse and neglect.

q q q

“It's always a hard decision when we have to cancel a show knowing that guests come from all over the nation and world to see it.”

-- Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Marketing Manager Kaelee Wallace, after Sunday's Medora Musical show was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among cast, crew members and production staff.

q q q

"There is no public safety benefit from arresting adults for small amounts of marijuana."

-- Fargo criminal defense attorney and former Bismarck police officer Mark Friese, treasurer of a successful effort to place a measure on the November ballot that would legalize recreational marijuana.

q q q

“Voters will now have a real choice. Voters should not be forced to choose between a big-spending Democrat and a big-spending Republican."

-- State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who plans to run as an independent for U.S. Senate despite losing the Republican Party's endorsement to incumbent John Hoeven and pledging to honor that result.

q q q

"There’s a bit of give and take in terms of the risk for various properties in the community and the county.”

-- Bismarck Community Development Director Ben Ehreth, on new flood risk maps being developed for Burleigh County and Bismarck that would put some areas in a higher level of flood risk but move other areas out.

q q q

"Bismarck is my town. It has been very kind to me, it gave me a place. I’m staying right here."

-- Geraldine Ambe, a native of the African nation of Cameroon who now lives in Bismarck and recently won a city Humanitarian Award for her activism and community involvement.

q q q

"The court doesn't intend to make the records available remotely at this time."

-- State Court Administrator Sally Holewa, on the North Dakota Supreme Court's decision not to reinstate online access to court documents, due to privacy concerns.

q q q

“In order to prevent a monkeypox outbreak in North Dakota, it is important that those who are eligible for vaccination be vaccinated quickly. Individuals who are eligible and interested in vaccination are encouraged to contact a health care provider who has vaccine on hand.”

-- State Immunization Director Molly Howell, as the Health Department expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine amid a global outbreak of the disease.

q q q

“We had worked night and day in order to be ready to see patients in the case that we did not get relief from our trigger ban challenge. We are so grateful to the many volunteers who helped make this move a seamless reality.”

-- Tammi Kromenaker, owner of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, which is now operating a new site in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, due to North Dakota's "trigger law" banning abortion in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

q q q

“Reliable, affordable high-speed internet fosters independence and gives people the freedom to live, work and learn regardless of age, income or location.”

-- U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Erin Oban, on Parshall-based Reservation Telephone Cooperative getting an $18.5 million federal grant to expand high-speed internet access in western North Dakota and part of eastern Montana.