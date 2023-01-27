Eminently quotable: 'North Dakota was the first one to reach out'

“If we don’t do this, women’s athletics, girls athletics will be destroyed.”

-- Bismarck resident and former University of North Dakota athlete Patricia Leno, testifying in favor of a bill that would restrict transgender girls and women from playing K-12 and college female sports.

q q q

“We do not have trans athletes within our state who are ‘dominating women’s sports,’ and here we are, once again, putting a bill out on the table that is pointless. It does not do anything to benefit any individual within our state of North Dakota."

-- Mia Halvorson, of Fargo, who identifies as transgender, testifying in opposition to a bill that would restrict transgender girls and women from playing K-12 and college female sports.

q q q

"This is not a bill about cookies or brownies. This is a bill about an edible square."

-- Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, who has introduced a bill that would make edible products available to medical marijuana patients.

q q q

“I’ve been to Catholic Mass before and I believe they burn frankincense and that is a variation of smudging. If they don’t allow Native American people to smudge during a Native event, then why allow that during their Mass? It’s something to think about.”

-- Tom Plenty Chief, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, on the University of Mary not allowing smudging at its recent Mid-Winter Powwow. The university said the restriction was due to concerns about fire alarms being set off.

q q q

"There's a wealth of knowledge in this world, and I think people need to have access to a place to go and find that information. I'm a believer that it's better for us to have it in a book form than it is to be glancing at our phones for long periods of time, too."

-- Oliver County Extension Agent Rick Schmidt, discussing a book vending machine delivered recently to the County Courthouse as part of a North Dakota State Library statewide project.

q q q

"It's way too close to the city of Bismarck and will impede the city growth."

-- Former Mayor John Warford, who owns a ranch in Naughton Township northeast of the capital city, opposing the proposed Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline.

q q q

“I think it’s largely a lack of understanding and education around pipelines and pipeline safety. I’m confident that this line will be the safest pipeline ever built. Why is that? Because it’s the most recent pipeline ever built and it will incorporate all of the design standards and lessons learned over decades of operations."

-- Wade Boeshans, executive vice president of Summit Carbon Solutions, on opposition to the proposed Midwest Carbon Express CO2 pipeline.

q q q

“North Dakota was the first one to reach out and say, ‘Hey, we want you here,’ so I just started driving.”

-- Travis High, who drove from Washington state to start a new life in Minot, with the aid of North Dakota's Find the Good Life campaign to boost workforce.

q q q

"If the energy commission is to be replaced with a better structure for developing future energy policy, a green light today will send a message that solar -- no matter how small they are -- needs a place at the table, if we're serious about a comprehensive energy policy for the future."

-- Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton, sponsor of a since-rejected bill to add a solar energy representative to North Dakota's EmPower Commission, an energy policy advisory group for the state.

q q q

"The question is -- do we want to legitimize solar energy in North Dakota? In my home county, they passed a 15-year moratorium on solar. We realize it is not a legitimate energy source in North Dakota."

-- Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, opposing a since-rejected bill to add a solar energy representative to North Dakota's EmPower Commission, an energy policy advisory group for the state.

q q q

“This campaign plays off of our ‘North Dakota nice’ reputation and offers visitors inspiration and all the tools they need to plan and book their trips to our remarkable state."

-- State Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman, unveiling her division's new campaign called "Hello."

q q q

“Capital flows through the path of least resistance, and North Dakota offers stable policy and a competitive tax environment for investors and entrepreneurs.”

-- "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary, who is heading up the $45 million Wonder Fund North Dakota investment program.