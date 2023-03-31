"I’m still a ‘no’ vote on this because, again, this is a personal responsibility issue and not a starvation issue of children."

-- Sen Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, detailing her opposition to a bill that would have expanded a free lunch program for schoolchildren from low-income families. The Senate killed the bill.

q q q

“I understand the personal responsibility argument; however a 9-year-old can’t get a job and can’t pay (for) their own school lunches."

-- Sen. Michelle Axtman, R-Bismarck, who voted in favor of a bill to expand a free lunch program for schoolchildren from low-income families. The Senate killed the bill.

q q q

“This historic bill clearly demonstrates the great regard for our military by our state elected leaders.”

-- Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, as Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill that exempts military pay from state income tax for active duty, National Guard and Reserve members.

q q q

"Certain states we call 'no-go' states, and there's 'go-to' states, and North Dakota is emerging as a 'go-to' state."

-- "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary, explaining his interest in North Dakota because of its stable tax policies. O'Leary's firm was the only company to respond to a request for proposal to head up a new state investment fund.

q q q

"I don't think it's going to make anybody happy."

-- Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks, on the possibility that North Dakota voters could have measures on the ballot that would restrict the process for citizens to amend the state constitution, and would water down the term limits voters approved last year.

q q q

“The intent behind what is being referred to or known in other states as 'Kyle's Law' is to prevent the acquitted from losing everything they have worked their entire life for. It would also allow their life to be restored as much as possible.”

-- Kyle Rittenhouse, whose murder trial and acquittal in the killing of two men during civil unrest in Wisconsin gained him national attention, testifying on a North Dakota bill that would afford restitution to violent crime defendants found not guilty because of self-defense.

q q q

“This is about respect for the voters and making sure those people are represented.”

-- Michael Connelly, a health care administrator with DTN staffing, after being appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Bismarck City Commission.

q q q

“I think to have a cellphone tower put right in the middle of this neighborhood that I think is a highly desirable area, doesn’t make any sense when we have so many different places that the cell tower could be.”

-- John Ward, resident of a Bismarck neighborhood where cellphone companies want to replace a decommissioned water tower with a tower for cell equipment.

q q q

“Along with providing critical explosives detection capabilities, this new technology improves the ability for our TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat.”

-- David Durgan, federal security director in North Dakota for the Transportation Security Administration, which is installing three checkpoint CT scanners that provide 3D imaging at the Bismarck Airport.

q q q

"I think the threat for the Missouri River here in Bismarck is below normal."

-- National Weather Service Hydrologist Allen Schlag, assessing the spring flood risk for the Bismarck area.

q q q

"I guarantee you if I went into a woman's sport right now, I guarantee you I'd get destroyed."

-- Kiersten Davis, who identifies as a trans woman, in response to the argument that legislation to restrict transgender athletes would ensure fairness in girls' and women's sports, because of physiological differences between males and females.