Eminently quotable: 'No one wants to admit that they’re hungry'

"Looking pretty good after a holiday weekend; for the most part not much activity and the ones that do come up are manageable within the first attack."

-- Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service, on a slowing of the pace of new wildfires in North Dakota.

"His fall from grace because of his transgressions has been precipitous. That punishment is of a more permanent and lasting kind. That punishment is forever. Sometimes, mercy bears richer fruit than strict justice."

-- Defense attorney Tom Dickson, after Howard Hausauer Jr., 51, of Mandan, known for being a standout high school and college athlete in Bismarck, was sentenced to three years in federal prison on a drug conviction stemming from a prostitution sting.

"There are going to be long-lasting changes to the way our court system does work as a result of the pandemic, and I think some of those changes are going to be very positive."

-- Fargo criminal defense attorney Mark Friese.

