Eminently quotable: 'No one wants to admit that they’re hungry'

"If you didn't know anything about what was going on with a global pandemic, you would not be able to tell based on permit data."
-- Bismarck City Planner Ben Ehreth on the increase last year in the number and value of building permits issued.
“The creative ingenuity in terms of the thinking around carbon management and reduction, I think, has been really refreshing.”
-- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, speaking in Bismarck on North Dakota’s efforts to capture carbon emissions from coal and ethanol plants.
“The clean hydrogen industry is the next big industry for North Dakota. There are the resources, the leadership, the right business climate that allows businesses like ours to focus on innovation.”
-- Steve Lebow, founder and chairman of Bakken Energy, which is working with Mitsubishi Power Americas to try to make North Dakota a hydrogen “hub.”
"The last thing we want is to turn away some participants because we don't have the indoor space."
-- Bismarck Parks and Recreation Executive Director Randy Bina, detailing why the district wants to build a new recreation center.
"I see why they want more indoor facilities, but I also see why people don't want more taxes."
-- Bismarck resident Maegan Ferrell, after a community meeting about a possible new recreation center.
“Hunger hides in plain sight. No one wants to admit that they’re hungry or ask for help, but it’s out there.”
-- Melissa Sobolik, president of Great Plains Food Bank, on hunger issues worsening during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Easier visitation, access to services, access to medical -- all of those things are a little easier to do at a Bismarck-Mandan location."
-- Dave Krabbenhoft, director of the state Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, on plans to house up to 50 female inmates at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.
"Looking pretty good after a holiday weekend; for the most part not much activity and the ones that do come up are manageable within the first attack."
-- Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service, on a slowing of the pace of new wildfires in North Dakota.
"His fall from grace because of his transgressions has been precipitous. That punishment is of a more permanent and lasting kind. That punishment is forever. Sometimes, mercy bears richer fruit than strict justice."
-- Defense attorney Tom Dickson, after Howard Hausauer Jr., 51, of Mandan, known for being a standout high school and college athlete in Bismarck, was sentenced to three years in federal prison on a drug conviction stemming from a prostitution sting.
"There are going to be long-lasting changes to the way our court system does work as a result of the pandemic, and I think some of those changes are going to be very positive."
-- Fargo criminal defense attorney Mark Friese.