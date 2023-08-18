“I will try to invite my wife, invite my daughter, invite my cat and invite my dog."

-- Maksym Bunchukov, who is working in the oil patch through the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Bakken Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers program, and wants to bring his refugee family to the state.

“You’re like the 30-year-old in the basement and you’re now ready to be out on your own.”

-- Dave Goodin, president and CEO of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group Inc., which is spinning off two subsidiaries into standalone companies.

“The feedback that we've received from citizens is more of concern about whether or not we will be censoring information that they have access to. And we've told them that we will not.”

-- Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Director Christine Kujawa, on complying with a new state law that forbids public libraries from including “explicit sexual material” in their children’s collections.

“North Dakota means so much to me. My whole life has revolved around everything I learned as a kid in North Dakota and trying to pass it on to the next generation. It’s a huge honor, and I appreciate everyone in North Dakota so much. This award is bigger than any title, any belt or any medal. To be acknowledged by my home state is amazing. My heart will always be in North Dakota.”

-- Five-time world champion and Olympic medalist boxer Virgil Hill, who will be the 48th recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, North Dakota’s highest citizen honor.

“It’s still being drilled and developed, and it’ll be producing for another 50 years, no doubt.”

-- Harold Hamm, founder and chairman of Continental Resources, which helped crack the Bakken, on the future of the North Dakota oil patch.

“We are excited to keep the history of the Silver Dollar alive while preserving the name.”

-- Zachary Wanner, manager of the well-known bar on Mandan's Main Street, which has reopened under new ownership.

“That’s a big, big project for us. We want people to sense the Western heritage, whether they’re from the east or west. We want it to be iconic. We want it to be a statement facility.”

-- Randy Hatzenbuhler, president of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, on the planned Western Heritage project, which is to include a hotel, a new rodeo arena complex and a cabin resort for visitors.

“The new facility will provide a more proficient and effective use of space because it was designed with the needs of Public Health and our clients in mind.”

-- Renae Moch, director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, which has moved into a newly constructed $10 million building.

"We are trying to take proactive steps to prevent a preventable budget crisis, if we don't take these steps now."

-- Stephen Easton, president of Dickinson State University, which is moving forward with a major campus reorganization that is to include program cuts and the elimination of some tenured faculty.

“I’m a great believer that public records are important for the public to learn what’s going on, both in government and in their own court system. And the way they can find that out is through access to the records and the meetings. The more that the public can understand how the court system works, the more they’ll agree with the court system."

-- North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald, advocating for openness in the court system.