Eminently quotable: 'Museums are supposed to do hard things'

"The depth of our debates has diminished. The issues we argue are, oftentimes, inconsequential. Logic and reason are being replaced by conspiracy and posturing, and my patience for it in general, but especially within those beautiful walls of the Senate, has worn thin."

-- Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, announcing her decision not to seek reelection next year due to the divisive nature of current politics.

q q q

“I still like to be on the ranch, but I guess this is my calling now.”

-- Bismarck farmer and rancher Gabe Brown, who has been recognized with a national Heinz Award for his work in regenerative farming and soil health around North America.

q q q

"His quiet dignity and sound leadership continually inspired confidence in the Guard members that served alongside him. He was an airman for life, continuing to serve his community and state after his retirement from the National Guard."

-- Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, on the death of former North Dakota Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Al Palmer, who spent more than 30 years with the University of North Dakota’s aerospace school.

q q q

"They haven't thrown caution to the wind quite yet, but they are feeling a lot better about getting out, whether it's visiting close family or friends or whether it's visiting outdoor destinations. We're finding that many aren't quite to the point of attending large indoor activities quite yet."

-- AAA North Dakota spokesman Gene LaDoucer, on anxiety about travel amid the pandemic easing somewhat among members of the public.

q q q

“We’ve had good numbers and size of rainbow smelt, which is the primary forage for salmon in Lake Sakakawea. That has led to some larger salmon the last couple years.”

-- Russ Kinzler, Missouri River System fisheries biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, on a healthy Sakakawea salmon fishery.

q q q

“North Dakota’s airports and aviation industry have done an incredible job over the last year in working towards a full recovery while maintaining strong air service options for our communities.”

-- State Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner, on airline boardings rebounding from historic lows early in the coronavirus pandemic.

q q q

"I have a definition of navigable: If I can drive my pontoon on it, it's navigable. If I can't, it's not. I know it's a little simplistic for the bureaucracy, but it's not much more complicated than that."

-- U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., arguing against restrictive federal regulations for protecting so-called navigable waterways.

q q q

“Museums are supposed to do hard things. It is said that ‘those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it,’ and our job is to forthrightly examine history to understand the present and make a better future.”

-- Ed O'Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which is taking in a controversial New York City statue depicting Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and a Black man at his sides, with a goal of recontextualizing it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0