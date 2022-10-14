Eminently quotable: 'Most of us are trying our very best'

"I am still hopeful for the semblance of integrity in this process."

-- Fired Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter, who has filed a grievance with the county alleging her termination was based on gender discrimination and asking for her job back.

q q q

"The investigative process conducted by both the Morton County Human Resources Department and Pemberton Law Office was thorough, comprehensive, and, we believe, fair to Gabrielle Goter."

-- Morton County Human Resource Officer Wendy Bent, after fired Assistant State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter filed a grievance with the county alleging gender discrimination and asking for her job back.

q q q

“It’s a nuisance, to be sure. The worst part is that it always instills a sense of mild panic, as it seems people out there are trying to catch us doing something wrong, when most of us are trying our very best to do everything right.”

-- Barnes County Auditor Beth Didier, on election officials across North Dakota being inundated with requests for records from activists alleging unproven vote count manipulation related to the 2020 presidential election.

q q q

“I think it’s time to start looking at ways on how we can work together and help each other and mend relationships and move forward in a positive way.”

-- Cynthia Monteau, executive director of the United Tribes Gaming Association, which is seeking exclusive rights for tribes to host internet gambling and sports betting in North Dakota, to make up for losses tribes have suffered from the introduction of electronic pull tabs.

q q q

"I'm not going to direct them one way or the other. I think the nature of this has to be a full-on handoff of the matter -- 'Here's the investigative materials that we have,' and they'll go through there and decide what additional inquiries they want to make, if there's other information that they want or if there are interviews (to do), so that's up to them."

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who has asked Montana state investigators to probe a nearly $1.8 million construction cost overrun incurred under his predecessor, after lawmakers called for further investigation by an independent agency.

q q q

"I think the government changed the name. Some of us won't. Every time we drive by, it'll be the old name, and we don't want to change it."

-- McKenzie County Commissioner Clint Wold, as local officials advanced the proposed replacement name "Homesteaders Gap" for the western North Dakota community of Squaw Gap, amid a federal effort to rid the Native slur from maps.

q q q

"The state of North Dakota is now the undisputed national leader in Cyber Security. Our initiatives have changed the education of future generations and unbelievably changed the ability for government to operate in a digital world."

-- North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley, announcing his resignation as state government's information technology chief to take a job in the private sector.