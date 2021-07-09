Eminently quotable: 'Maybe next time we won't be so lucky'

“The skipper is like an F-16. It is shaped in a way that makes it go extremely fast. It’s hard to get an estimate of how many there are in a landscape.”

-- Luke Toso, senior environmental scientist with the Bismarck-based company Beaver Creek Environmental, who is involved in work to protect the threatened Dakota skipper butterfly.

"It's one of the things I’ve always loved about folk music -- there's no fakeness about the relationship between the performer and the audience. The performer makes the audience happy and the audience makes the performer happy. I just love that symbiosis."

-- Mandan dental laboratory technician Gary R. Miller, who performs as Uncle Sam, playing traditional songs on the banjo.

“I’ve changed my tune. You’re not going to beat this on your own.”

-- Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, who was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine until he got infected with the virus at the end of the legislative session.

