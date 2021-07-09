Eminently quotable: 'Maybe next time we won't be so lucky'

“Now the sleepless nights are over.”
-- Underwood Mayor Leon Weisenburger, on the pending sale of Coal Creek Station, which had been slated to shut down.
q q q
"I'm looking to take coal to the next level."
-- Stacy Tschider, president of Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy, which plans to buy the Coal Creek Station power plant that was slated for closure and install a system to capture the facility's carbon emissions.
q q q
"It's sad, it's really sad. I mean, it's a staple. Everybody knows Silver Dollar."
-- Patron Angela Grigsby, as the longstanding Main Street bar in Mandan prepared to shut down due to the city's denial of a liquor license.
q q q
“There’s a lot outside our control. Livestock producers have a lot of faith, and they’re eternal optimists.”
-- North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson, on this year's drought.
q q q
"We are filing this petition because North Dakota needs a government of the people, not a political class."
-- Jared Hendrix, Minot-area District 38 GOP chairman and chairman of North Dakota For Term Limits, which is trying to put a term limit measure before voters next year.
q q q
"We got lucky that these zebra mussels were dead. But maybe next time we won't be so lucky."
-- State Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Ben Holen, after a state boat inspector stopped a pontoon encrusted with the invasive species from launching on Lake Audubon.
q q q
"North Dakota is relying too much on the honor system.”
-- Terry Fleck, chairman of the Friends of Lake Sakakawea nonprofit advocacy group, calling for stiffer enforcement of regulations aimed at stemming the spread of aquatic nuisance species.
q q q
“The skipper is like an F-16. It is shaped in a way that makes it go extremely fast. It’s hard to get an estimate of how many there are in a landscape.”
-- Luke Toso, senior environmental scientist with the Bismarck-based company Beaver Creek Environmental, who is involved in work to protect the threatened Dakota skipper butterfly.
q q q
"It's one of the things I’ve always loved about folk music -- there's no fakeness about the relationship between the performer and the audience. The performer makes the audience happy and the audience makes the performer happy. I just love that symbiosis."
-- Mandan dental laboratory technician Gary R. Miller, who performs as Uncle Sam, playing traditional songs on the banjo.
“I’ve changed my tune. You’re not going to beat this on your own.”
-- Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, who was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine until he got infected with the virus at the end of the legislative session.