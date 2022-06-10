Eminently quotable: 'Like it or not, we do compete with Fargo'

“This is just the launching pad for what I hope to accomplish next. I am so proud to be a North Dakotan. I would have never become Miss America or a Harvard Law School graduate without the determination, courage, and character instilled in me by the incredible people of North Dakota."

-- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund, who graduated from Harvard Law School this spring.

q q q

“Mr. Groszhans is no longer in prison; however he is still in Ukraine. We continue to work with his family, our State Department and Ukrainian officials in regard to his fair treatment and safety.”

-- U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., updating the status of North Dakota farmer Kurt Groszhans, who had been jailed in war-torn Ukraine since last November.

q q q

“The trend of decreasing cases of avian influenza nationally is encouraging, but we continue to have wild bird infections detected across the state, and domestic poultry cases continue to pop up.”

-- State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress, on the national bird flu outbreak remaining a concern.

q q q

"(It's) the only economic development tool that Bismarck has, and like it or not, we do compete with Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Jamestown and other cities for developments and projects."

-- Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority Chairman Jim Christianson, speaking to the Burleigh County Commission, which rejected renewing the Renaissance Zone program.

q q q

"Level the playing field. Let the capitalism that was invented in this country work, and it will."

-- Bismarck developer Ron Knutson, speaking against renewal of the Renaissance Zone program.

q q q

“Our airports did an incredible job in keeping up with snow removal operations to alleviate the impacts to the traveling public as best as possible. That being said, we look forward to improved weather conditions as we move into the summer months.”

-- State Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner, on a series of snowstorms in April that cut into expected passenger traffic at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports.

q q q

"Access to resources, like investment capital, professional networks, skilled employees and information technology is limited for Native American and minority populated entrepreneurs. If we don't make them more available, financial inequities will further exacerbate the economic, health, education and family disparities in North Dakota communities."

-- Lorraine Davis, CEO of the Native American Development Center in Bismarck, which is considering starting a business incubator for minority populations in the metro area.

q q q

“Bismarck has been advantageous, just its proximity to the energy industry there as well as the different tribal nations that they’re working with. And then Fargo has been appealing for the technology hub that it offers and some potential projects in the east.”

-- Josh Teigen, director of the state Economic Development and Finance division, on the Bitzero cryptocurrency mining company considering Bismarck and Fargo for its headquarters.

q q q

"I knew that she was a top-notch quality. She was a really great person."

-- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle, remembering Beryl Levine, the first woman to serve on the high court, who died Saturday at age 86.

q q q

“The paper enjoys a solid circulation and advertiser base, and we look forward to carrying on the tradition of great reporting and standards.”

-- Diane Simmons, new owner of the Valley News & Views newspaper in Drayton, which had been set to close.

