Eminently quotable: 'Let's find out if the people really want it'

“I do not believe the healing process has started. I do not believe the trial is going to ‘heal’ anyone. With the lives of Bill, Lois, Adam and Robert taken so senselessly, there is no reason that could make sense, and how does one heal from that?”
-- Jackie Fakler, co-owner of RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan, where four people including her husband were brutally slain on April Fools' Day two years ago. The suspect is scheduled for trial in June.
"I think people want this to be over, but I don't think it is over."
-- Kirby Kruger, director of the Health Department's Disease Control Division, after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Thou shall not kill this bill.”
-- Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, supporting legislation aimed at shielding schools and teachers from lawsuits arising from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms.
“It’s a matter of academic freedom.”
-- North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani, saying he won’t bow to political pressure or proposed sanctions against the school for having ties to Planned Parenthood.
"Let's find out if the people really want it. That's the bottom line. We don't know if the people really want it, or is it just a loud group?"
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, on a proposed resolution to bring a ballot measure to voters on legalizing recreational marijuana.
"We try to get as many resources on-scene as we can. There were farmers with discs trying to work up the ground ahead of the fire, trying to create fire breaks. That is really, truly what stopped this."
-- Richardton Fire Chief Jason Kostelecky, after a wildfire that burned 880 acres, injured a firefighter and a rancher's calves, and damaged electrical infrastructure.
"Why can't we take the time to say what would the impacts be, whether they be financial, whether they be behavioral health, whether they be on the competitive ability of the females?"
-- Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, arguing in support of turning a bill restricting transgender high school athletes into an optional study. The Senate approved.
"North Dakota is surrounded by three states and Canada who have opened up their marijuana laws, and being an island of resistance is probably unsustainable."
-- Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, arguing in favor of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota, which the Senate killed.
"I never got polio. I never got the measles. All those childhood diseases that we were vaccinated for, I was very fortunate that I didn't get those, and I feel right now we're so fortunate that they have these vaccines and got them this quick."
-- Nora Unruh, 72, of Bismarck, who was first in line for a polio shot in June 1955, and now also has been vaccinated for COVID-19.
"I honestly don't see the downside of why they want to have the records exempt unless it is to prevent people from objecting."
-- North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald, on legislation that would shield from the public drafts for redrawing North Dakota's legislative districts until meetings of the Legislature's redistricting committee.