Eminently quotable: 'Let's find out if the people really want it'

-- Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, arguing in support of turning a bill restricting transgender high school athletes into an optional study. The Senate approved.

"North Dakota is surrounded by three states and Canada who have opened up their marijuana laws, and being an island of resistance is probably unsustainable."

-- Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, arguing in favor of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota, which the Senate killed.

"I never got polio. I never got the measles. All those childhood diseases that we were vaccinated for, I was very fortunate that I didn't get those, and I feel right now we're so fortunate that they have these vaccines and got them this quick."

-- Nora Unruh, 72, of Bismarck, who was first in line for a polio shot in June 1955, and now also has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I honestly don't see the downside of why they want to have the records exempt unless it is to prevent people from objecting."

-- North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald, on legislation that would shield from the public drafts for redrawing North Dakota's legislative districts until meetings of the Legislature's redistricting committee.

