Eminently quotable: 'Let's not just brag about how big our piggy bank is'

"Unless you have a pet who dies, you don't really realize how much of a part of the family they've become, but they do."

-- Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, after the untimely death of the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation's new K-9, Hex, of natural causes.

"Some of the commissioners don't seem to listen to the people when they vote, so we'll just replace one at a time before we get a group that will listen to the people."

-- Bismarck resident Robert Field, who is helping organize a petition drive to recall Burleigh County Commissioner Kathleen Jones, in large part due to her votes in favor of refugee resettlement.

"Let's be really honest here, they are picking me because I'm the only woman on the commission, and I have fought this on the high road for five years."

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Kathleen Jones, who is the subject of a recall petition in large part due to her votes in favor of refugee resettlement.

