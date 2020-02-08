Eminently quotable: 'Let's not just brag about how big our piggy bank is'

"Unless you have a pet who dies, you don't really realize how much of a part of the family they've become, but they do."
-- Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, after the untimely death of the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation's new K-9, Hex, of natural causes.
q q q
"Some of the commissioners don't seem to listen to the people when they vote, so we'll just replace one at a time before we get a group that will listen to the people."
-- Bismarck resident Robert Field, who is helping organize a petition drive to recall Burleigh County Commissioner Kathleen Jones, in large part due to her votes in favor of refugee resettlement.
q q q
"Let's be really honest here, they are picking me because I'm the only woman on the commission, and I have fought this on the high road for five years."
-- Burleigh County Commissioner Kathleen Jones, who is the subject of a recall petition in large part due to her votes in favor of refugee resettlement.
q q q
"One of our goals is not to be the token Indian sitting in the room. We want to have a voice, and we want there to be power behind that voice."
-- Tawny Cale, secretary of North Dakota Native Vote, a new effort to maximize Native American voter turnout.
q q q
"I really enjoy the work that I do. I'm very excited about the team that I've built over the last 7½ years in office, and I'm eager to continue doing the work for our 110,000 students and their families in the state."
-- North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler, announcing a bid for a third four-year term.
You have free articles remaining.
q q q
“We don’t want this stuff on our roads and coming through our town, but it kind of already is.”
-- Brent Bogar, senior consultant with the firm AE2S Nexus, which is studying radioactive oilfield waste that's trucked on North Dakota highways on its way to landfills out of state.
q q q
"Let's not just brag about how big our piggy bank is and how big it will be. Let's have policies that are welcoming to the new families and individuals which attract workers and families to our state in the here and now."
-- Western North Dakota veterinarian Shelley Lenz, in announcing a Democratic-NPL bid for governor.
q q q
"Our window to apply is from when the crops come off and get harvested to when the ground freezes, and there just was no window in there this year."
-- Travis Carufel, Bismarck wastewater treatment plant superintendent, on the plant having to find a new way to deal with waste it normally spreads on farm fields as fertilizer, due to the wet fall.
q q q
“It’s a fine line between, are you helping them, or are you passing along disease?”
-- Assistant State Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson, talking about backyard bird feeders and birdbaths that can spread disease like one affecting Eurasian collared doves in the Bismarck-Mandan area.
q q q
"You're asking someone to go out, raise money, knock on doors and with the prospect that they will lose. That is a very hard sell."
-- Mark Jendrysik, University of North Dakota professor of political science and public administration, on the difficulty of recruiting minority Democrat candidates to run for the state's Republican-controlled Legislature.