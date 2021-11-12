Eminently quotable: 'Let’s get some of that money back home'

“When you get to the point of pitting one race against another, it has to stop.”

-- Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, who proposed a bill that would ban teaching critical race theory in North Dakota schools.

"This bill is intended to inflame a political reaction, not further a legitimate educational interest.”

-- American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota Campaigns Director Libby Skarin, objecting to the critical race theory bill.

"I just would really like to see some spine in our leadership."

-- Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, expressing frustration with the outcome of the legislative redistricting process.

"We do not allow disparaging remarks against members on the House floor, and that type of comment will not be tolerated."

-- House Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, responding to Hoverson's remark.

"It seems like we keep pumping money to Fargo, hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars, yet we can’t get it in our community. Let’s get some of that money back home.”

-- Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, on the need for more state funding for infrastructure.

"We just want sidewalks so we don't have to walk in the street."

-- Mike Fladeland, a resident of Bismarck's Highland Acres neighborhood, which is being considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. The sidewalk dispute has become embroiled in the debate over the historic nature of the area.

"We see that not with their lips, but with their pen and how they say yea or nay. And we're watching now, so we'll make sure we take care of business."

-- Minot-area District 40 GOP Chairman Jay Lundeen, who helped organize a Capitol rally to try to influence lawmakers on issues such as vaccine mandates.

"(The bill) is, like my great-aunt Alma would say, is lumpy gravy: There are some very good parts in it, parts you like and parts you will not like at all. But it is the product of a long hearing process of recommendations from legislators, from the governor's office and from the public."

-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, on the $571 million plan to spend most of the state's federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid.

“We do quite a bit of jerky and snack sticks too. Everybody has their favorites.”

-- Mack Ternes, co-owner of 3Be Meats in Bismarck, which gets busy during deer season making venison sausage.

"At the end of the day I think what's important to understand about this project is that it's strategic to North Dakota's two largest industries: energy and ag. This sustains the corn market and ethanol industry ... while (helping to) achieve that goal of net-zero carbon emissions here in the state."

-- Wade Boeshans, executive vice president of Summit Carbon Solutions, which is developing a pipeline aimed at picking up carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest for injection underground in Oliver and Mercer counties.

“We just want him to come home and let him know we’re here to help. If anyone sees him, offer him help or take him to a hospital.”

-- Darius Hurdle, offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps authorities find his son, Chase, an 18-year-old Bismarck High School student who has been missing for more than a week.

