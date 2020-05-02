Eminently quotable: 'Keeping fishing open is a good mental therapy'

"These are A-list, global, exciting, inspirational architects."

-- Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library CEO Ed O'Keefe on the 12 architectural firms vying to design the facility proposed near Medora.

q q q

“It’s going to be a false positive because of the amount of shut-in wells.”

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on an expected drop in the wasteful flaring of natural gas in the Bakken, due to plummeting oil prices that have led to a big drop in crude production.

q q q

"Once we reach that comfort point, I think that we are well-positioned to have a good summer. It may start a little slower because people are going to wait and see."

-- North Dakota Tourism Division Director Sara Otte Coleman, on the prospects for the summer tourism season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

q q q

"Keeping fishing open is a good mental therapy for a lot of people."