Eminently quotable: 'Keeping fishing open is a good mental therapy'

"When we put out the call for 'North Dakota smart,' North Dakotans answered."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, crediting North Dakotans for setting aside the "North Dakota tough" mindset and taking necessary precautions, such as practicing physical distancing and staying home except for necessary trips.
q q q
“This is a sweeping victory for Native American voting rights, and one that should send a message to other states looking to impose restrictive voting measures that disenfranchise historically marginalized groups.”
-- Paul Smith, vice president at the Campaign Legal Center, which represented plaintiffs in one of two tribal lawsuits challenging North Dakota's voter identification requirements.
q q q
“I’m just happy I’m still alive.”
-- Mandan resident Betty DeGreef, who along with her husband, Gery, recovered from COVID-19 after a 32-day hospital stay at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck that included convalescent plasma treatment.
q q q
"These are A-list, global, exciting, inspirational architects."
-- Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library CEO Ed O'Keefe on the 12 architectural firms vying to design the facility proposed near Medora.
q q q
“It’s going to be a false positive because of the amount of shut-in wells.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on an expected drop in the wasteful flaring of natural gas in the Bakken, due to plummeting oil prices that have led to a big drop in crude production.
q q q
"Once we reach that comfort point, I think that we are well-positioned to have a good summer. It may start a little slower because people are going to wait and see."
-- North Dakota Tourism Division Director Sara Otte Coleman, on the prospects for the summer tourism season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"Keeping fishing open is a good mental therapy for a lot of people."
-- State Fisheries Chief Greg Power, on fishing remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"It was a very odd time."
-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, talking about the month of March, when suspended park entrance fees led to more visitors than staff could handle, and also to vandalism and toilet paper stolen from vault toilets.
q q q
"The survey showed, 'Hey, let's try this.'"
-- Eight Mile School District of Trenton Superintendent Matt Schriver, on a district community survey that showed majority support for a four-day school week, which the state recently approved.
q q q
"It might take an hour or so of the volunteer's time, but for the person receiving the services, it means so much to them."
-- Angela Faith, North Dakota coordinator for Shopping Angels, an organization providing free delivery services to people at risk for COVID-19. The group is seeking North Dakota volunteers.
