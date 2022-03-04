Eminently quotable: 'Just keep fighting for your dream'

"They want peace. Putin has chosen war. America and our allies must stand strong in support of Ukraine. They deserve freedom.”

-- U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., calling for prayers for the Ukrainian people as Russia invades.

q q q

“You spend so much time in there. It gets to be like family.”

-- Lonnie Moody, operations supervisor at Heskett Station, an aging coal-fired power plant near Mandan that Montana-Dakota Utilities recently closed.

q q q

“We feel it's the right thing to do at the right time. Carbon capture and storage is going to be more and more important every day as we go forward in America.”

-- Harold Hamm, founder and chairman of Continental Resources, which is committing $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by Midwest ethanol plants and pump it thousands of feet underground for permanent storage in western North Dakota.

q q q

“It’s going to significantly reduce the number of North Dakota taxpayers who are going to have to make a payment.”

-- Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, on a new tax credit approved by the Legislature last fall.

q q q

“They just got to keep following their dreams and just never give up. It may not be easy, but just keep fighting for your dream and you’ll eventually get there one day.”

-- Standing Rock Sioux tribal member Mason Archambault, a star guard on the University of South Dakota basketball team, giving advice to Native Americans chasing their dreams in athletics and education.

q q q

"It would be simply running a check of saying, 'OK, here are the insurance carriers that operate in the state.' Run that against the number of cars that are operating in the state. What cars don't have coverage and how can we rectify that situation?"

-- Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, on his department exploring whether blockchain technology could help identify uninsured drivers.

q q q

"The real question, the concerns for me ... is in the almost inevitable enforcement that would follow. Once the data is produced, as fallible as it might be it will be acted upon, and when that happens, then we've got legitimate privacy concerns, legitimate search and seizure concerns, other issues that arise. This could be used pretextually for other stops and searches."

-- Bismarck attorney Jesse Walstad, raising concerns about the state's plan to explore using blockchain technology to help identify uninsured drivers.

q q q

“There’s been a breakdown in the attorney/client relationship at this point, which I believe leaves me no option but to withdraw.”

-- Public defender Justin Balzer, withdrawing as attorney for Nikkisue Entzel, who is charged with murder conspiracy in the death of her husband – what authorities allege was a love triangle slaying. Entzel's trial is now delayed until fall.

q q q

"These numbers come as little surprise, as the effects of extreme drought, pandemic disruptions, price volatility and tighter margins have kept numbers in check and the U.S. cattle industry firmly in the liquidation phase of this cattle cycle."

-- Julie Ellingson, vice president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, on a drop in cattle numbers in North Dakota.

