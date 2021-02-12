Eminently quotable: 'It's very likely that we'll see them in the state'

"It'll be called the 'Oh, no, Spaghettios' bill."
-- Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, joking about a proposal to reimburse North Dakota lawmakers for meals and referring to Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, saying he’s been eating $1 cans of spaghetti for lunches after new state government ethics laws curtailed lavish, lobbyist-funded meals.
q q q
“Our ancestors lived in tepees in this weather. If they can survive, we can survive.”
-- AnnaLee Yellow Hammer, 17, vice president of the Standing Rock Youth Council, who took part in a 93-mile relay in subzero weather as part of an effort to urge the Biden administration to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline.
q q q
“The irony here is that we probably have the highways with the least number of curves and hills.”
-- Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, on South Dakota and Montana having higher interstate speed limits than North Dakota.
q q q
"I was really happy. Not only for me but for other people in the future that this would help."
-- Bismarck high school student Marianna Miller, 16, whose request that the Confederate flag be banned in public schools led the school board to update policy regarding potentially disruptive items.
q q q
"It's very likely that we'll see them in the state as they move through the U.S."
-- Chief Laboratory Officer Christie Massen, on COVID-19 variants making their way through the country.
q q q
"We're getting vaccines to every corner of the state."
-- State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered remains among the highest in the country, according to the federal government.
q q q
“Disdain is a polite way to say it. Many royalty owners find the royalties statement so complex they do not even make the effort to decipher what is happening. They simply deposit the check and stick the statement in a drawer. Some royalty owners are afraid if they complain, their wells could be shut down and their royalties would end.”
-- Former state Rep. Bob Skarphol, R-Tioga, leader of the Williston Basin Royalty Owners Association, which is seeking lawmakers' help in addressing concerns with oil and gas royalty deductions.
q q q
“If mistakes are made in legislation that require correction, we live with that mistake or suffer its consequences for as much as 20 months before the next biennium.”
-- State Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, arguing for annual sessions of the Legislature, which meets every two years.
q q q
"When we're competing with a city the size of Mandan, we should have a greater separation than that. It's a little concerning."
-- Bismarck Human Resources Director Bob McConnell, noting that the starting salary for Bismarck's firefighters and police officers is only $664 more than Mandan's, a city with nearly 70% fewer residents. Bismarck is considering updating its employee salary plan.
q q q
“I’m not seeking another job, but I’ll do it.”
-- Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, on a proposal to remove the state treasurer from the state Land Board and add the agriculture commissioner in his place.