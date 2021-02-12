Eminently quotable: 'It's very likely that we'll see them in the state'

-- Bismarck high school student Marianna Miller, 16, whose request that the Confederate flag be banned in public schools led the school board to update policy regarding potentially disruptive items.

q q q

"It's very likely that we'll see them in the state as they move through the U.S."

-- Chief Laboratory Officer Christie Massen, on COVID-19 variants making their way through the country.

q q q

"We're getting vaccines to every corner of the state."

-- State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered remains among the highest in the country, according to the federal government.

q q q

“Disdain is a polite way to say it. Many royalty owners find the royalties statement so complex they do not even make the effort to decipher what is happening. They simply deposit the check and stick the statement in a drawer. Some royalty owners are afraid if they complain, their wells could be shut down and their royalties would end.”