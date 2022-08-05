Eminently quotable: 'It's the worst that we've ever seen it'

"I'm kind of confused about it all. My prayers are for his family right now."

-- RJR Maintenance and Management Owner Jackie Fakler, whose husband, Robert, was one of four people murdered by Chad Isaak, reacting after Isaak committed suicide in prison.

"We've watched him grow from an eager young dog to a seasoned professional, and we wish him a happy and well-deserved retirement."

-- Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, upon the retirement of K-9 Gabber after seven years of service.

“At this time, we will continue to see patients in North Dakota for another few weeks as we continue to acquire furniture and supplies for the new space in Minnesota.”

-- Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, North Dakota's only abortion clinic, after a judge's ruling that delayed implementation of the state’s abortion ban.

“The last thing we want is for a health care provider to hesitate in a medical crisis because they face potential legal jeopardy.”

-- State Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, calling for an attorney general’s opinion on the state’s abortion restrictions, saying clarity is needed to ensure care is not denied in or delayed in emergency situations.

"It's the worst that we've ever seen it."

-- North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson, on a staffing shortage in nursing and residential care facilities.

“Every incorporated city in non-oil counties will get something. They will be able to do things they haven’t done before.”

-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, on a major spending initiative aimed at infrastructure projects outside the oil patch being on pace to be fully funded for the first time since the Legislature approved it three years ago.

“It’s low-carbon fuel standard markets within the United States that makes it possible.”

-- Gerald Bachmeier, CEO of Red Trail Energy, which has begun carbon capture and storage operations at the ethanol plant near Richardton.

"I think some of our sister states don't have as good of relationships with the tribes, and so I'm optimistic that both between the prosecution officials and the judges and the court officials, we'll be able to have some useful conversations and it won't necessarily be an adversarial or a major conflict that we have to resolve."

-- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jerod Tufte, on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives states concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government for prosecuting non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American.

"We have a community that is asking already when we’re planning the next sheet and we don't even have this approved yet. I have to put my faith in the user groups and the school district to step up and help because at the end of the day, as a community, our job is to find ways for our residents to recreate. This is one of them."

-- Bismarck Park Board Commissioner Wayne Munson, before the group voted 4-1 to approve the bids for a project to add a third ice rink to the VFW Sports Center. The cost is about $5 million over the initial estimate.

“We want to activate these spaces as a place to go where people can easily create their special holiday moments. It is about creating and facilitating unique holiday experiences; like capturing a perfect holiday selfie, a family picture or even an engagement."

-- Mandan Progress Organization Executive Director Matt Schanandore, announcing that the city is planning a new holiday lights attraction downtown.