“His final act of valor was to selflessly face the shooter and attempt to neutralize him to save others. His actions were valorous and exemplify the highest standards of the policing profession.”

— Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, as slain Fargo Officer Jake Wallin was laid to rest.

q q q

“I could always count on the fact that he had my back. As a grown man, you’re not supposed to have heroes but Jake Wallin will forever be my hero.”

— Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes, appearing by video from his hospital bed during a memorial service for his slain colleague Officer Jake Wallin. Hawes was wounded in the July 14 gunman attack that killed Wallin.

q q q

“For two years we’ve been using $10 million of savings and not charging what it costs to run the county, and at this point to be solvent as a county we have to charge what it costs to run the county.”

— Burleigh County Commission Chair Becky Matthews, on the preliminary 2024 county budget including a property tax increase.

q q q

“I was shocked. We did not have any forewarning that it was going to occur.”

— Williston Fire Department Assistant Chief Corey Johnson, after Guardian Flight shut down its helicopter air medical services in Williston.

q q q

“It’s pretty neat to win. You think, there’s 263 boats out there, so 262 boats we beat. It’s something you dream about your whole life.”

— Steven Weisenburger of Tuttle, who with son Weston won the North Dakota Governor’s Walleye Cup tournament on Lake Sakakawea after 20 years of trying.

q q q

“They’re really eager to learn something. They’re really eager to try something new. They’re really excited for it. And when I’m speaking or when I’m trying to share, when I’m trying to do something like that, I can feel how much they’re really looking at me. Their eyes and ears really focus on me.”

— South Korean-born Boram Chern, who has formed the Bismarck-based club K-Kota for those interested in learning about Korean culture.

q q q

“The facility is taking over what was once the maternity floor of the old hospital. We feel like this perfectly reflects our mission of providing individuals a new life and a new chance to recover from addiction.”

— Kurt Snyder, executive director of the Bismarck-based Heartview Foundation, which is opening a 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility in Dickinson.

q q q

“Converting these stores was part of our long-range plan to leverage the strength and equity of our banner brands for growth and operational efficiency. We are proud to unify and strengthen our retail experience by bringing Family Fare to new places in the Midwest where SpartanNash has been present for many years.”

— Amy McClellan, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for SpartanNash, which is rebranding Dan’s Supermarket grocery stores in Bismarck-Mandan as Family Fare.

q q q

“You’re looking at these debates, particularly early on, as an opportunity to keep your campaign going, particularly if you’re not necessarily a top-tier contender in this race. Moments for candidates to break through are key.”

— Republican strategist Matt Terrill, after North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum qualified for the stage for the first debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.