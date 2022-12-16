Eminently quotable: 'It's pretty cool to see if you've never seen it'

"It's North Dakota and you expect weather like this."

-- Mike Howarth, who went shopping in downtown Bismarck during this week's storm.

q q q

“I was in the good with all my shifts, all my squads.”

-- Lori Flaten, who has retired as Mandan's deputy police chief. Flaten over a 45-year career was the department's first female sergeant, lieutenant and deputy chief, and said it never created any problems with other officers.

q q q

“The simple, yet powerful, act of putting on a pair of running shoes and showing up to run can have life-changing consequences.”

-- South Central District Judge David Reich, who eight years ago started Runners Against Destructive Decisions, a running program to help keep addicts from relapsing. The annual Santa Run in Bismarck supports the program.

q q q

“Preserving and repurposing the rail bridge is an opportunity to utilize and elevate an existing asset to benefit our community. This transformation will go beyond recreation and tourism, including fostering civic pride, increasing historical awareness, and stimulating economic development along the river. Some of our greatest attractions in the area are the historic sites within the view of this great bridge.”

-- Mark Zimmerman, president of Friends of the Rail Bridge, which wants to save the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge so it can be transformed into a tourist attraction.

q q q

"It is disappointing to see FORB’s latest effort to try to delay this critical project. Delaying building a new bridge has real consequences to all the North Dakota industries that rely on safe and efficient rail transportation. This is an infrastructure project that is a key part of the state and nation’s supply chain. We’ve worked with many agencies involved in the required reviews and will continue to do so."

-- Amy McBeth, spokeswoman for BNSF Railway, which wants to remove the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge and replace it with a modern structure.

q q q

"It's pretty cool to see if you've never seen it. Everything happens quite quick, and it's a pretty smooth operation."

-- Leif Anderson, one of many Wreaths Across America volunteers who place wreaths on more than 8,000 graves at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery for the holiday season.

q q q

“It’s hard to go through these discussions and a possible public reprimand of someone you serve with, but that is something we expect of ourselves through policy.”

-- Bismarck School Board President Jon Lee, discussing potential action after board member Emily Eckroth pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of interfering with sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop involving her husband.

q q q

“Our cooperative members in western North Dakota and eastern Montana continue to grow quickly due to economic development related to oil and gas, and also more recently, data storage and the ancillary services that go along with this development.”

-- Todd Telesz, CEO and general manager of Basin Electric Power Cooperative, which is seeking state approval to expand a natural gas-fired power plant in McKenzie County -- what would be the company’s largest single-site electric generation project since the 1980s.

q q q

“So they do like a detonation on the base of it ... and then it basically falls over like a tree.”

-- Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, describing the process of demolishing the stacks at Heskett Station as the power plant north of Mandan converts from coal to natural gas.