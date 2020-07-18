Eminently quotable: 'It's not going to be a panacea'

“Our intent was simply to perform our gig, outside, in a welcoming, small town."
-- Rock band Great White, apologizing for performing at an outdoor concert in Dickinson where the crowd didn't wear masks despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
q q q
"We're just as vulnerable as nursing homes."
-- State Corrections Director Leann Bertsch, talking about the vulnerability of prisons during the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"School boards and administrators will be making difficult decisions to ensure the health and well-being of their communities and limit the spread of COVID-19 while fulfilling their overall mission of educating students. They are in the best position to make the dozens and dozens of judgment calls that will be necessary every day and changing as the days go on."
-- State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, on state guidance that offers a community-centric approach to returning to schools in the fall.
q q q
“It’s not going to be a panacea.”
-- Josh Wynne, the state's chief health strategist and dean of the University of North Dakota medical school, on mass testing planned in August to screen college students returning to campus in the fall.
q q q
“I’m sorry that we had to have a George Floyd to get the country’s attention on this.”
-- Minneapolis Attorney Thomas Conlin, who is representing the family of George “Ryan” Gipp, who was shot and killed by two federal officers on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in 2017.
q q q
"We just need some time to analyze it and protect the wind farm advocates and the residents of Mercer County."
-- Mercer County Commission Chairman Marvin Schwehr, after the group voted to keep its moratorium on applications for wind farm permits while it reviews its policies surrounding wind power.
q q q
“We’re really excited about bringing the race back to Bismarck, where it should be. It’s more than just a race; we’re trying to build up that street fair-type atmosphere in the Bowl.”
-- Tanner Schwietzer, organizer of the annual Medieval Rush mud run and obstacle course, which has been held in New Salem the past few years but this year will be at the MDU Resources Community Bowl on the Bismarck State College campus.
q q q
“We’re fortunate it was limited to property and not individuals.”
-- Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Justin Schwarz, talking about fire damage caused by a man who poured lighter fluid on a Bible and set it ablaze at a Bismarck Walmart. Andrew Ells was ordered to spend 1 ½ years in prison.
q q q
“I drove highway speed no problem, got there (to Fargo), charged up, and 30 to 40 minutes later I picked up supper and came home.”
-- Mandan resident Jason Mosser on the benefits of Tesla “Superchargers" coming online in four North Dakota cities, ensuring drivers of the electric vehicles can cross the state without fear of running out of power.
q q q
“In nine years as U.S. attorney for North Dakota, I’ve not seen a case that started off out of the gate as having this number of alleged victims.”
-- U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, on an indictment accusing Dawson Rouse, 21, of Bismarck, of sex crimes against 15 teenage girls in four counties.
