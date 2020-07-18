Eminently quotable: 'It's not going to be a panacea'

-- Tanner Schwietzer, organizer of the annual Medieval Rush mud run and obstacle course, which has been held in New Salem the past few years but this year will be at the MDU Resources Community Bowl on the Bismarck State College campus.

“We’re fortunate it was limited to property and not individuals.”

-- Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Justin Schwarz, talking about fire damage caused by a man who poured lighter fluid on a Bible and set it ablaze at a Bismarck Walmart. Andrew Ells was ordered to spend 1 ½ years in prison.

“I drove highway speed no problem, got there (to Fargo), charged up, and 30 to 40 minutes later I picked up supper and came home.”

-- Mandan resident Jason Mosser on the benefits of Tesla “Superchargers" coming online in four North Dakota cities, ensuring drivers of the electric vehicles can cross the state without fear of running out of power.

