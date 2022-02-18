Eminently quotable: 'It's growing stronger by the day'

“The Bakken has been rebranded, whether we wanted it to be or not. We are looking at very low rates of growth, some companies just holding their production flat.”

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on oil companies describing the Bakken oil patch as "mature" and focusing their operations elsewhere.

q q q

“The at-home COVID-19 tests will further empower North Dakotans to make informed decisions about their health for work, social events and travel. This will also allow a shift from relying on local public health as the primary resource for testing.”

-- State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi, announcing that North Dakota's Health Department is making more than 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 test kits available for free.

q q q

"You did things that no human being should ever do to another human being. That just proves what kind of person you are."

-- Lori Kraus, sister of Chad Entzel, testifying at the sentencing of Earl Howard, who pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy and other charges in Entzel's January 2020 slaying. Howard must serve at least 21 years in prison.

q q q

“It’s about the principle of term limits. It’s a long-term structural change."

-- Minot-area District 38 GOP Chair Jared Hendrix, chair of the North Dakota Term Limits group, which submitted petitions for putting a term limits ballot measure before voters this fall. The petition signatures must still be verified.

q q q

"Today, the state of our state is strong, and it's growing stronger by the day because of our unshakable faith and the unlimited potential of North Dakota and its people."

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, in his annual State of the State speech.

q q q

"The numbers are definitely trending favorably."

-- State Health Resources and Response Section Chief Tim Wiedrich, on declining numbers of COVID-19 hospital patients and rising numbers of available hospital beds.

q q q

"We usually spend more time together on Valentine's Day than we do in two or three months of class. Spending time with these guys is always fun."

-- Luke Weber, a member of the Bismarck State College Men's Ensemble, which serenades people on Valentine's Day to raise money for music scholarships.

q q q

“The best people that you find in life are in some of the hidden places, you know, and we try to teach our kids to be appreciative of all the volunteers at competitions and the bus driver, and that just goes to show how much meaning a bus driver can have on your life.”

-- Becky Gallion, coach of Bismarck's Capital Ice Synchro team, which named their bus after driver Ronald Watson, who is fighting cancer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0