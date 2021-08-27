Eminently quotable: 'It's an effort that required a lot of people'

q q q

"It's an effort that required a lot of people thinking about how to make it happen, and for me, to have a site that we now have stabilized and preserved the character of going forward, it makes me incredibly happy to have that as a resource here in the park for historic value and also for our visitors to experience."

-- Blake McCann, director of resource management and science for Theodore Roosevelt National Park, on the completion of a $5.5 million rehabilitation and stabilization project on the ranch house, bunkhouse and barn of the park's Peaceful Valley Ranch.

“It’s very popular to talk about innovation. Here is a classic example of it -- not just talking about it, but actually providing it. This is a major innovation in abandoned mine land reclamation.”

-- Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann, on a state abandoned coal mine cleanup program that won a federal award. The method involves filling voids with a foamed sand rather than grout, the type of material traditionally used.

