Eminently quotable: 'It's an effort that required a lot of people'

“Obviously this is not the result we had hoped for. The case is not over. There is sentencing, there may be an appeal.”
-- Jesse Walstad, a defense attorney for convicted quadruple murderer Chad Isaak.
q q q
“The ‘bro, do you want to fight?’ comment wasn’t a challenge.”
-- Bismarck police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner, addressing a comment made by an unnamed officer during an arrest that was caught on home security video and posted on social media.
q q q
"They're a little leery about coming back, but they want it to be as normal as possible."
-- Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz, talking about the feelings of teachers as another school year begins during the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"You just never know what this virus is going to bring to this community."
-- Bismarck Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, on being flexible with school protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"The vast majority of hospitalized patients with COVID are not vaccinated, and this is now being called a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
-- CHI St. Alexius President Kurt Schley, on rising coronavirus cases and lagging vaccination rates.
q q q
“The 17 issues our team identified are extensive. Our hope is now that these areas have been identified, the school district can make changes necessary to implement best practices to better serve their students and community.”
-- State Auditor Josh Gallion, after a critical audit of the Parshall Public School District, which says it is addressing issues including missing documentation for more than $500,000 of purchases, and health insurance benefits paid to nonemployees.
q q q
“I’m honored to be selected as the next director with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and grateful for the opportunity to lead a very professional and dedicated agency committed to the well-being of North Dakota’s fish and wildlife resources.”
-- Jeb Williams, after being appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to head North Dakota's Game and Fish Department.
q q q
"It's an effort that required a lot of people thinking about how to make it happen, and for me, to have a site that we now have stabilized and preserved the character of going forward, it makes me incredibly happy to have that as a resource here in the park for historic value and also for our visitors to experience."
-- Blake McCann, director of resource management and science for Theodore Roosevelt National Park, on the completion of a $5.5 million rehabilitation and stabilization project on the ranch house, bunkhouse and barn of the park's Peaceful Valley Ranch.
q q q
“It’s very popular to talk about innovation. Here is a classic example of it -- not just talking about it, but actually providing it. This is a major innovation in abandoned mine land reclamation.”
-- Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann, on a state abandoned coal mine cleanup program that won a federal award. The method involves filling voids with a foamed sand rather than grout, the type of material traditionally used.
q q q
"These boys have taught themselves how to bass fish. Their father is a walleye guy."