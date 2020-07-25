Eminently quotable: 'It's a very chicken-and-egg situation'

“This is nothing to help the image of North Dakota. This is just a gut punch to see they would approve language like this.”
-- Openly gay state Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, after Republican Party delegates passed an anti-LGBTQ resolution.
“The intent of the delegates was to stand up for individual and religious liberties, and, unfortunately, this language falls woefully short of that goal. We regret any offense this may have caused, and we will be reconsidering this resolution at a future meeting to bring it more in line with what delegates were attempting to communicate.”
-- North Dakota Republican Party Executive Director Corby Kemmer, on delegates passing an anti-LGBTQ resolution.
“It’s peaceful to walk along the river. It would be sad if anything came down and destroyed it.”
-- Former Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault, who spearheaded the tribe's opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline, while walking on his property following a federal judge's order that the pipeline be shut down while more environmental study is done.
“It’s a very chicken-and-egg situation. I think a lot of people are just waiting to see what happens.”
-- Elliot Apland, a managing member of MarbleRock Advisors, a firm that handles supply and logistics for the rail and energy industries, discussing uncertainty about whether the Dakota Access Pipeline will have to shut down.
"Burleigh, which was ... really on the sidelines for a while in a positive way, is now coming up and tracking kind of neck and neck with Cass County."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on Burleigh County blooming into a coronavirus hot spot, which Cass County has been for months.
“She looks at this as how she moves forward from this can be an example to others.”
-- State Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg, after the party's State Committee voted to award its letter of support to incumbent State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, who recently pleaded guilty to drunken driving. She faces Underwood School District Superintendent/Activities Director Brandt J. Dick in the November election.
"It's out in the middle of prairie. And at night, it's nice. I sit and watch and look at the stars. They twinkle. You don't get to see the stars here in Mandan as much. There's a lot more of them."
-- Mandan handyman Leslie Volochenko, who is selling a former missile site in northeastern North Dakota that he bought eight years ago.
"It's a daunting task, but we’re going to get it done."
-- Bismarck School Board President Karl Lembke, on devising a plan for a safe return to school in the fall.
“Empty rooms and hotels don’t use power.”
-- Randy Hauck, general manager of Verendrye Electric Cooperative, as rural electric co-ops seek federal help due to economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a good compromise for those who have to work the next day.”
-- Mandan City Commissioner Joseph Camisa Jr., on proposed changes to city fireworks regulations, including a reducing of allowed hours.
"I think it makes sense, and it's a lot of time, effort and expense to have to go around and post everything manually."
-- Bismarck attorney and Slope County landowner Scott Wegner, on a pilot program he's part of that could lead to electronic posting of land across North Dakota.
