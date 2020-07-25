Eminently quotable: 'It's a very chicken-and-egg situation'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is nothing to help the image of North Dakota. This is just a gut punch to see they would approve language like this.”

-- Openly gay state Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, after Republican Party delegates passed an anti-LGBTQ resolution.

“The intent of the delegates was to stand up for individual and religious liberties, and, unfortunately, this language falls woefully short of that goal. We regret any offense this may have caused, and we will be reconsidering this resolution at a future meeting to bring it more in line with what delegates were attempting to communicate.”

-- North Dakota Republican Party Executive Director Corby Kemmer, on delegates passing an anti-LGBTQ resolution.

“It’s peaceful to walk along the river. It would be sad if anything came down and destroyed it.”