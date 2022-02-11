Eminently quotable: 'It's a day that brings out the best'

“It is clear to me that part of his philosophy of life was to live with integrity, a commitment to live honestly, to say what he meant, to have his words mean something, to share his vision, and to treat others, even political rivals, with dignity and respect, even when he wasn’t always afforded the same consideration."

-- Peggy Stenehjem-Titus, giving the eulogy at the funeral of her brother, late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

“I am deeply humbled by the faith that Gov. Burgum has placed in me, and I pledge to work tirelessly on behalf of the citizens of North Dakota. During my service, I will always be mindful of the outstanding work of my friend Wayne Stenehjem, and I will keep his memory near as we all navigate the path ahead.”

-- Former U.S. Attorney and former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley, after being appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to fill out the term of the late Wayne Stenehjem, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 28 from cardiac arrest.

"It will be much more difficult to remove the letters. I do not recommend you attempt to do so."

-- State Facilities Management Director John Boyle, as the state spends $16,530 to replace the letters on the sign outside the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum following vandalism and thefts last year.

"It's a day that brings out the best in the community."

-- Amber DeKrey, director of Giving Hearts Day, an annual statewide fundraiser for charities.

"People think Williston is the edge of the world and that there's nothing for anybody here. And in all of these areas, we all need the same services that the bigger communities do."

-- Williston attorney Taylor Olson, who helped champion a bill in the 2021 Legislature that created a recruitment program aimed at addressing a shortage of attorneys in rural North Dakota.

“My decision today upholds decades of existing precedent holding that the Missouri riverbed belongs to the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara (MHA) Nation. Today’s action, based on extensive historical and legal review, underscores the Department’s commitment to upholding its trust and treaty obligations in accordance with the law.”

-- U.S. Interior Department Solicitor Bob Anderson, issuing an opinion that mineral rights under the original Missouri River riverbed belong to the tribe, not to the state.

"The variant is fairly new, and its real-world impacts are not totally predictable. We will watch what happens in Europe and South Africa and through our surveillance systems in North Dakota."

-- Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, after the confirmation in North Dakota of an omicron coronavirus variant descendant that scientists say is stealthier than the original.

"Transmission was the weakest link north of Lake Sakakawea prior to this."

-- North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad, after WBI Energy's $260 million North Bakken Expansion natural gas pipeline came online.

"North Dakota and much of the western United States were hard hit with drought in 2021 -- and those dry conditions linger. We heard in an outlook report yesterday by CattleFax that two-thirds of the nation's cowherd is in dry or drought conditions. Of those, 40% are in drought. We appreciate USDA's announcement this morning to help with the increased feed costs and reduced resources to help sustain our herds, and we look forward to learning more about the details."

-- New Rockford rancher and North Dakota Stockmen's Association President Jeff Schafer, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will begin doling out drought disaster aid to ranchers in March.

