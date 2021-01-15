Eminently quotable: 'It'll change how we do business at the Capitol forever'

q q q

"Basically it's the same thing as before. We're just starting over again."

-- Jody Vetter, of Bismarck, who leads supporters of legalizing marijuana through North Dakota's constitution. The group failed in its first attempt to get a measure on the ballot but is making a second try.

q q q

“It is fueling and driving the addiction problems we have in Indian Country and across the state of North Dakota.”

-- U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, on a criminal enterprise that authorities say brought tens of thousands of oxycodone pills from Detroit to American Indian reservations in North Dakota.

q q q

"As COVID-19 positive cases have declined across the state, demand for testing has also decreased."

-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, announcing the end of coronavirus testing events at the Bismarck Event Center as demand falls and public health officials shift gears to vaccinations.

q q q