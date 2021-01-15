Eminently quotable: 'It'll change how we do business at the Capitol forever'

“This is about hungry babies.”
-- Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo, primary sponsor of a bill that would make it illegal to prohibit a mother from breastfeeding in public.
q q q
“He was an emotional wreck when we were able to get the child back to him."
-- Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn, after returning a kidnapped 7-year-old daughter to her Oregon father, who thought she was dead. Authorities say the girl's mother bought a home in Beulah under an alias.
q q q
“Political contributions are freedom of speech.”
-- House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, signaling it's unlikely he'll support a bill that would prohibit a North Dakota governor from giving cash to or endorsing a member of the Legislature.
q q q
“It’s a long shot, I know. But this is about babies crying and babies dying. It’s a humanitarian issue.”
-- Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, who also is a Lutheran pastor, on proposing a bill that would make it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to help women get abortions, including by giving them rides to abortion clinics.
q q q
"Basically it's the same thing as before. We're just starting over again."
-- Jody Vetter, of Bismarck, who leads supporters of legalizing marijuana through North Dakota's constitution. The group failed in its first attempt to get a measure on the ballot but is making a second try.
q q q
“It is fueling and driving the addiction problems we have in Indian Country and across the state of North Dakota.”
-- U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, on a criminal enterprise that authorities say brought tens of thousands of oxycodone pills from Detroit to American Indian reservations in North Dakota.
q q q
"As COVID-19 positive cases have declined across the state, demand for testing has also decreased."
-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, announcing the end of coronavirus testing events at the Bismarck Event Center as demand falls and public health officials shift gears to vaccinations.
q q q
"I think what we see is good news in the long term but bad news in the next three to four months, or even perhaps even the next six months. We're going to see a good recovery at the end of 2021, but it's going to be rough sailing for these first few months of 2021."
-- IHS Markit consultant Curtis Smith, talking about oil prices while giving a revenue outlook to state lawmakers.
q q q
"I think the biggest reason I'm sad is because I think it'll change how we do business at the Capitol forever."
-- U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., on the U.S. Capitol siege by supporters of President Donald Trump.
q q q
"You're happy to see backup no matter what color a uniform is. There shouldn't be that issue of whether somebody can come help me or not because they have authority or they don't."
-- Trooper Jenna Clawson Huibregtse, the North Dakota Highway Patrol's cultural liaison officer, on state agreements in the works with tribal nations to improve law enforcement on and around reservations.
q q q
"You need to let people know that they're welcome here."
-- State Capitol worker Jillian Schaible, who uses a wheelchair, testifying to a legislative committee about the need for more accessibility improvements in the building.
q q q
“The problem we are trying to solve is that too many families have to face a choice between either caring for themselves or a loved one during a major event or going without a paycheck.”
-- Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, who plans to reintroduce a bill for a state-facilitated paid family leave program, a proposal that failed in 2019.
q q q
"This park leaves a Clairmont family legacy that marries all of his values including educating others, appreciating nature and providing a place for people to personally develop a connection to nature and conservation."
-- Nancy Clairmont Carr, a daughter of Bill Clairmont, namesake of a park being developed in Bismarck by Ducks Unlimited.