“What somebody else does with their life has no impact on you or me.”

-- Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, who believes passing anti-transgender legislation gives the appearance that North Dakota is “closing our doors to everybody who doesn’t think and look and act just like us.”

q q q

“The chance of it happening is very high. It’d be very rare to not get another inch or two of snow the rest of the season.”

-- National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Paul Martin, on the prospect of Bismarck breaking its winter snowfall record. The city is about 2 inches shy.

q q q

"We will do whatever we can to support those families, as well as the residents of the city of Williston that are going through this tragedy. We will get through this together, because that's what Williston does. We are a strong community, and we band together to support each other, and that's what we're going to do."

-- Williston Mayor Howard Klug, after four students died in two separate vehicle crashes on Monday night. The victims were ages 12, 13, 15 and 17.

q q q

“I know many will be disappointed that I’m not recommending a large tax cut. The reality is that the budget will be very tight in 2024, potentially running a deficit because expenses are increasing due to inflation.”

-- Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz, advocating for no changes in tax rates and a lowering of the city's reserve fund threshold during the 2024 budget season.

q q q

"I just really wish that we had some degree of moderation, and we don't seem to have that."

-- Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, on the popularity among Republican lawmakers of bills that opponents say are harmful and discriminatory toward transgender people.

q q q

"I guarantee you if I went into a woman's sport right now, I guarantee you I'd get destroyed."

-- Kiersten Davis, who identifies as a trans woman, in response to the argument that legislation to restrict transgender athletes would ensure fairness in girls' and women's sports, because of physiological differences between males and females.

q q q

"We want to be safe. We want our families and friends to be safe."

-- House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, on a bill that stiffens seat belt laws in North Dakota.

q q q

"No real thought going into what the communities, the state, the region, and how it impacts people's lives. We're going to have to dog this one, and not let them off the hook. It's preposterous."

-- Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, a member of the North Dakota Industrial Commission, on a proposed denial by the federal Environmental Protection Agency of a coal ash liner permit for Rainbow Energy’s Coal Creek Station -- a decision officials say could result in a three-year shutdown of the state's biggest power plant.

q q q

"As a mother of three and someone who lives in a small rural town where we do not have a local college or university, an online program was the most flexible and feasible option for someone in my situation."

-- Tioga resident Jessica Pachel, who is juggling being a stay-at-home mom and a substitute teacher while she pursues a degree from the University of Mary's online elementary education program, through a new state paraprofessional-to-teacher initiative.

q q q

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve North Dakota. I look forward to supporting the team at the Office of the Secretary of State and providing education and training regarding laws, voting processes and best practices to voters, election workers and North Dakota’s 53 counties.”

-- Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White, who has been named North Dakota election director.

q q q

“We pay to hire the best staff with the best knowledge.”

-- Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, arguing a bill that would forbid big game baiting bans shows a lack of trust and respect for state Game and Fish Department staff. The North Dakota Senate killed the bill.