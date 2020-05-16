Eminently quotable: 'It won’t look the same as it looked in the past'

“They all did really well for not having done it before. They were all pretty excited that they got to deliver a baby.”
-- Hannah Enger, of Golden Valley, who had her baby in a New Salem gas station parking lot with the help of a deputy sheriff and local ambulance crews.
q q q
“It won’t look the same as it looked in the past.”
-- Bismarck State College Vice President of Academic Affairs Dan Leingang, on what the campus will be like in the fall with coronavirus-related changes.
q q q
“It’s a bad situation. The consumer is getting gouged, and it’s not from the rancher.”
-- Cattle feeder and buyer Randy Weigel, of Kintyre, talking about high retail beef prices amid low prices for producers.
q q q
“Because of the plague we didn’t have those great people. But we’ll do a rain check.”
-- President Donald Trump, on having to cancel a visit to the White House by the national champion North Dakota State University football team.
q q q
“Washington state’s law was based on an unsupported, erroneous assumption that Bakken crude oil poses a higher transport risk than other crude oils, when in fact it is shipped in a manner that’s even safer than what federal standards require."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, reacting to federal regulators siding with North Dakota in a dispute over a new Washington law restricting shipments of oil by rail in an attempt to boost safety.
q q q
“My business is going to be tough this summer. All of the big events I had are canceling. The only thing now is the PBR is going to have one every weekend at South Point Casino in Las Vegas in June. I’ll have my bulls at each one."
-- Mandan rodeo stock contractor Chad Berger.
q q q
"We had less to worry about opening up because we never really closed down."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, telling President Donald Trump about North Dakota reopening its economy following restrictions and shutdowns of numerous businesses.
q q q
"North Dakotans wanted food freedom, and the Legislature gave it to them, but now the department has taken it away, and as a result, hundreds if not thousands of people have lost a way to support their families and their farms."
-- Erica Smith, senior attorney for the Institute for Justice, which is suing over new state Department of Health rules seen by some as restricting sales of homemade foods and undermining the intent of a 2017 law expanding cottage food sales.
q q q
"North Dakota has some of the best genetics and quality of livestock. This program creates more local opportunities to add value.”
-- North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, in announcing a new program to provide cost-share assistance to meat processing plants in the state.
q q q
"It's much bigger than I thought it was going to be. ... We put a little flyer out there and it just took off. It was unbelievable ... and it just kept going. I think it kind of blew up on Twitter and it started going all over."
-- Bismarck High School senior Skyler Strand, who organized the Sandlot Showdown, a player-generated baseball tournament, in the wake of sport shutdowns due to the pandemic.
q q q
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!