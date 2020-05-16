Eminently quotable: 'It won’t look the same as it looked in the past'

q q q

"North Dakotans wanted food freedom, and the Legislature gave it to them, but now the department has taken it away, and as a result, hundreds if not thousands of people have lost a way to support their families and their farms."

-- Erica Smith, senior attorney for the Institute for Justice, which is suing over new state Department of Health rules seen by some as restricting sales of homemade foods and undermining the intent of a 2017 law expanding cottage food sales.

q q q

"North Dakota has some of the best genetics and quality of livestock. This program creates more local opportunities to add value.”

-- North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, in announcing a new program to provide cost-share assistance to meat processing plants in the state.

q q q

"It's much bigger than I thought it was going to be. ... We put a little flyer out there and it just took off. It was unbelievable ... and it just kept going. I think it kind of blew up on Twitter and it started going all over."