Eminently quotable: 'It will probably be the easiest test you take this year'

“I really don’t care.”
-- South Central District Judge David Reich reacting in court to a backlash on social media about a sentence he handed down in an infant rape case. Reich said he follows the law and not public opinion.
q q q
“The pipeline doesn’t shut down today, but the fight continues. Dakota Access remains in a precarious situation.”
-- Jan Hasselman, an Earthjustice attorney representing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, after a federal appeals court ruled that oil can continue flowing through the Dakota Access Pipeline, for now.
q q q
"We believe our legal positions are strong, and we are confident that the pipeline will continue to operate.”
-- Energy Transfer Executive Vice President and General Counsel Tom Mason, after federal appeals judges said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needs to decide whether the Dakota Access Pipeline can continue operating without a key permit.
q q q
"There's always an appetite for tax cuts, this year especially."
-- Morton County Commission Chair Cody Schulz, on a preliminary 2021 county budget that will lower property taxes by 3.3%.
q q q
“It will probably be the easiest test you take this year.”
-- Erica Solberg, the student member of the State Board of Higher Education, urging students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.
q q q
“There’s a lot of strong feelings out there. We kept talking about ‘What’s the middle ground?’ and I don't think there is a middle ground on this. People are all over.”
-- Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz on formulating rules for mask-wearing during the upcoming school year.
q q q
“Any time our survey indicates that population of around 10,000 critters, that’s a good thing.”
-- State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams, on a recent survey indicating a 6% increase in pronghorn numbers in western North Dakota.
q q q
"COVID's not good. The state funding's not good, and the timing is horrible, and we all recognize that. But we have to fix this now."
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, as the city commission approved a preliminary 2021 budget that raises property taxes to avoid a budget shortfall.
q q q
“We’re trying to restore as much historic character as we can.”
-- Tom Schuett, president of The Schuett Companies of Minnesota, which is renovating the historic Patterson Place building in downtown Bismarck.
q q q
“I’m not typically one to enter art contests, but I felt really inspired by this topic and thought it was just such a great way to commemorate 100 years of the passing of the 19th Amendment.”
-- Wilton High School senior Ella Leidy, on her artwork being chosen to represent North Dakota in a White House exhibit marking the centennial of women getting the right to vote.
q q q
“The guys I work with always want to give back to society.”
-- Rick Gardner, director of Rough Rider Industries, North Dakota's prison industry.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!