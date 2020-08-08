Eminently quotable: 'It will probably be the easiest test you take this year'

"COVID's not good. The state funding's not good, and the timing is horrible, and we all recognize that. But we have to fix this now."

-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, as the city commission approved a preliminary 2021 budget that raises property taxes to avoid a budget shortfall.

“We’re trying to restore as much historic character as we can.”

-- Tom Schuett, president of The Schuett Companies of Minnesota, which is renovating the historic Patterson Place building in downtown Bismarck.

“I’m not typically one to enter art contests, but I felt really inspired by this topic and thought it was just such a great way to commemorate 100 years of the passing of the 19th Amendment.”

-- Wilton High School senior Ella Leidy, on her artwork being chosen to represent North Dakota in a White House exhibit marking the centennial of women getting the right to vote.

“The guys I work with always want to give back to society.”

-- Rick Gardner, director of Rough Rider Industries, North Dakota's prison industry.

