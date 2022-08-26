Eminently quotable: 'It shows in everything she does'

"It certainly would be considered one of the bigger ones."

-- Karl Rockeman, director of the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Quality, on a pipeline leak near Ray that spilled an estimated 1.4 million gallons of oilfield wastewater.

q q q

“There was no time to think. The only thought that was running through my mind was how we’re going to get the guy off the bus.”

-- Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs Lt. Dexter Davis, who was awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery for saving an injured bus driver the day a road washed out on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, killing two other drivers.

q q q

"This happens a lot, and I think it mainly comes from people who think, 'The only people who are going to see this are people who agree with me,' or think, 'I'm being edgy, I'm being dangerously politically incorrect and isn't it great?'"

-- University of North Dakota Professor of Political Science & Public Administration Mark Jendrysik, after some members of an online chat group of the North Dakota Young Republicans posted racist, antisemitic and homophobic comments -- messages denounced by the party.

q q q

"From the original scope of work, there were definitely some changes that added to that, whether it was electrical, the additional space that was needed, but I wouldn’t say it was negligence on anybody’s part."

-- Parkway Property Management Owner C.J. Schorsch, discussing a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the state Attorney General's Office under former AG Wayne Stenehjem.

q q q

“It’s desperate here.”

-- Dana Santini, director of the New Bethel Center day care in Hazen, on a lack of child care in Mercer County.

q q q

"The disruptions and the threats must end so that we can have a successful start to our school year."

-- Fargo School Board member Greg Clark, on threats board members received after their decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The board has since reversed its decision.

q q q

"It's pretty normal behavior for a supercell thunderstorm, which is where these tornadoes came from."

-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Hargrove, on three tornadoes that recently touched down in the Ruso area of McLean County within a half hour.

q q q

"Where we have high infection rates, there's reason to believe that will continue to grow in coming years. We're also moving into a new phase. Previously it was pretty easy to isolate where we had CWD. We're moving into a phase where there's a small but reasonable chance there's CWD in many areas of the state."

-- Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian with the state Game and Fish Department, which has updated its plan for stemming the spread of chronic wasting disease in deer.

q q q

"One thing that has set her apart is her drive and passion for our community. It shows in everything she does."

-- Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, on longtime Mandan Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber, who is leaving her position in January.

q q q

“We have been working all summer going to job fairs and trying to interview the best and most qualified individuals.”

-- Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, on filling staff openings amid a nationwide teacher and school staff shortage.