Eminently quotable: 'It should be a wake-up call for the community'

“Our situation has changed, and we must change with it.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, changing course and issuing a statewide mask mandate.
q q q
"It's kind of like a big runaway train, and the brakes are broken."
-- North Dakota State University infectious disease specialist Paul Carson, on the spread of the coronavirus.
q q q
"There may be two people Dec. 1 sitting in the seat. I don't know. We'll see."
-- District 8 Republican Chairman Loren DeWitz, on the battle over a Bismarck-area state legislative seat won by a deceased candidate.
q q q
“The governor has no authority to fill this seat, and he must not be allowed to buy or steal elected offices as it suits him."
-- Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen, on the Supreme Court fight started by Gov. Doug Burgum over a House seat won by a deceased Bismarck-area candidate.
q q q
“Today we take our next bold step in the fight to end hunger.”
-- Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent, as the nonprofit opened its $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot Bismarck Regional Service Center.
q q q
"It is a wake-up call for us, and I think it should be a wake-up call for the community that the delivery of care is starting to get outside the norm."
-- Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau, announcing the opening of a 20-bed COVID-19 unit in the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building on Ninth Street.
q q q
“I know nurses who leave work every day and cry in their car before they go home to see their kids. I don’t know how much more we can take.”
-- North Dakota Nurses Association President Tessa Johnson.
q q q
“Are they going to adopt the radical left agenda that wants to punish you and put you out of business, or are they going to go for a more responsible approach that recognizes the importance of American energy across the world?”
-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, discussing potential energy policy under the Biden administration.
q q q
“That would be huge as far as climate change.”
-- Sierra Club spokesman Wayde Schafer, on a policy that President-elect Joe Biden has called for that would limit leaks of methane, the main component of natural gas and a potent greenhouse gas.
q q q
"We're at capacity now, and influenza and other typical winter viruses haven't yet set in."
-- Bismarck pediatrician Kathy Anderson, president of the North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, discussing the state's lack of hospital capacity.
q q q
“We’re not going to go out hunting people. I don’t think that’s the intent of this, either. The intent is to get people more aware.”
-- Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten, on enforcing a statewide mask mandate.
q q q
“The improvements made to the roadway have truly enhanced this area.”
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, on completion of the $10.5 million reconstruction of the 43rd Avenue Northeast corridor from Washington Street to State Street.
