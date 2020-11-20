 Skip to main content
Eminently quotable: 'It should be a wake-up call for the community'

“Our situation has changed, and we must change with it.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, changing course and issuing a statewide mask mandate.

"It's kind of like a big runaway train, and the brakes are broken."

-- North Dakota State University infectious disease specialist Paul Carson, on the spread of the coronavirus.

"There may be two people Dec. 1 sitting in the seat. I don't know. We'll see."

-- District 8 Republican Chairman Loren DeWitz, on the battle over a Bismarck-area state legislative seat won by a deceased candidate.

“The governor has no authority to fill this seat, and he must not be allowed to buy or steal elected offices as it suits him."

-- Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen, on the Supreme Court fight started by Gov. Doug Burgum over a House seat won by a deceased Bismarck-area candidate.

“Today we take our next bold step in the fight to end hunger.”

-- Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent, as the nonprofit opened its $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot Bismarck Regional Service Center.

"It is a wake-up call for us, and I think it should be a wake-up call for the community that the delivery of care is starting to get outside the norm."

-- Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau, announcing the opening of a 20-bed COVID-19 unit in the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building on Ninth Street.

“I know nurses who leave work every day and cry in their car before they go home to see their kids. I don’t know how much more we can take.”

-- North Dakota Nurses Association President Tessa Johnson.

“Are they going to adopt the radical left agenda that wants to punish you and put you out of business, or are they going to go for a more responsible approach that recognizes the importance of American energy across the world?”

-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, discussing potential energy policy under the Biden administration.

“That would be huge as far as climate change.”

-- Sierra Club spokesman Wayde Schafer, on a policy that President-elect Joe Biden has called for that would limit leaks of methane, the main component of natural gas and a potent greenhouse gas.

"We're at capacity now, and influenza and other typical winter viruses haven't yet set in."

-- Bismarck pediatrician Kathy Anderson, president of the North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, discussing the state's lack of hospital capacity.

“We’re not going to go out hunting people. I don’t think that’s the intent of this, either. The intent is to get people more aware.”

-- Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten, on enforcing a statewide mask mandate.

“The improvements made to the roadway have truly enhanced this area.”

-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, on completion of the $10.5 million reconstruction of the 43rd Avenue Northeast corridor from Washington Street to State Street.

