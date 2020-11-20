Eminently quotable: 'It should be a wake-up call for the community'

“Today we take our next bold step in the fight to end hunger.”

-- Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent, as the nonprofit opened its $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot Bismarck Regional Service Center.

q q q

"It is a wake-up call for us, and I think it should be a wake-up call for the community that the delivery of care is starting to get outside the norm."

-- Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau, announcing the opening of a 20-bed COVID-19 unit in the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building on Ninth Street.

q q q

“I know nurses who leave work every day and cry in their car before they go home to see their kids. I don’t know how much more we can take.”

-- North Dakota Nurses Association President Tessa Johnson.

q q q