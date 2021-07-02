Eminently quotable: 'It’s time we have some trust and we have some faith'

“The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s traditional values implore us to take care of our women and children and this is what we’re doing."
-- Mark Fox, chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes, which is opening a $7 million transitional housing facility in Bismarck for women looking to rebuild their lives after battling substance abuse.
q q q
“This variant is more easily transmitted from person to person and early data is indicating that this variant can cause serious disease, especially in those who are not vaccinated.”
-- Kirby Kruger, head of the state Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on the new coronavirus delta variant, which has surfaced in the state.
q q q
"It's a little tough to find somebody that wants to work weekends and holidays."
-- Jim Beck, owner/operator of the Fort Lincoln Trolley, which is not running this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and trouble finding workers.
q q q
"In essence what this is going to kind of turn out to be, I suspect, is a new tourism route from Mexico to Canada."
-- Darrell Dorgan, chair of a project to mark the historic route in North Dakota of the Great Western Cattle Trail using concrete posts and plaques.
q q q
“We just want to take that barrier away from kids being successful in school, and if it’s as simple as providing some food for the weekend, why wouldn’t you do that?”
-- Jeannette Myhre Elementary School social worker Chris Hall, on the Backpacks for Kids efforts run by Community Action Program Bismarck Region and Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.
q q q
"Not only does it hinge upon a ridiculous reading into the bill of what is clearly not there, it betrays a bullying policy to attempt to impose the views of California’s governing elites on other states."
-- Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, who brought a successful bill in the Legislature that California is now citing as anti-LGBTQ as it bans state-funded travel to North Dakota. Bill supporters said it enhances college students' free speech protections.
q q q
“I think it’s time we have some trust and we have some faith in the system with the information the state has provided us, with the information the industry has provided us, and move forward.”
-- Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery, as the group granted the first of several approvals two local landfills need to accept radioactive oil field waste.
q q q
"This crisis is the product and responsibility of the Biden Administration. Shifting the problem and public safety cost to North Dakota and other states is unacceptable."
-- Mike Kennedy, spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum, in response to some other Republican governors including South Dakota's Kristi Noem sending National Guard troops or law officers to the U.S. border with Mexico.