Eminently quotable: 'It’s time we have some trust and we have some faith'

"In essence what this is going to kind of turn out to be, I suspect, is a new tourism route from Mexico to Canada."

-- Darrell Dorgan, chair of a project to mark the historic route in North Dakota of the Great Western Cattle Trail using concrete posts and plaques.

“We just want to take that barrier away from kids being successful in school, and if it’s as simple as providing some food for the weekend, why wouldn’t you do that?”

-- Jeannette Myhre Elementary School social worker Chris Hall, on the Backpacks for Kids efforts run by Community Action Program Bismarck Region and Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.

"Not only does it hinge upon a ridiculous reading into the bill of what is clearly not there, it betrays a bullying policy to attempt to impose the views of California’s governing elites on other states."