Eminently quotable: 'It’s time for this change to take place'

“He’s deliberate, conscientious, and I don’t just say that. He is the best choice.”

— Bruce Romanick, presiding judge of the South Central Judicial District, after Gov. Doug Burgum appointed South Central District Judge Doug Bahr to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

q q q

"I will not be resigning tonight."

— Emily Eckroth, after other Bismarck School Board members asked her to resign because of her confrontation with police during a traffic stop last fall.

q q q

“Based on her behavior I don't believe she is a person that I want my children to say: 'I should look up to this person.'”

— Bismarck parent Karen Dunlap, chair of a committee seeking to recall Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth.

q q q

"The board of directors had been working up to this point to exhaust all avenues that may have prevented this ending for the cooperative. Our financial models and experience to-date continued to show the cooperative could not get to a sustainable level of sales as quickly as we needed it to be able to pay our lenders."

— The board of the BisMan Community Food Cooperative, which is permanently closing after years of trying to stay financially afloat.

q q q

"If it's already happening, let's regulate it, let's provide oversight, let's put consumer protections in place and allow legitimate American gaming entities to partner with the state, and so that the people who are doing it have some protections built in."

-- Rep. Greg Stemen, R-Fargo, who is proposing to make sports betting legal in North Dakota.

q q q

“I think it goes without saying that it’s time for this change to take place and to provide people with dignity as we deal with issues of all kinds.”

— Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, on a proposal to replace archaic language in the state constitution with modern nomenclature, such as changing “state hospital for the insane” to a “state hospital for the care of individuals with mental illness.”

q q q

“There is a differential treatment between employees of the executive branch and of the legislative branch, and the Ethics Commission does not believe that there is a rational reason for that differential treatment, and that in order to have a consistent application, we need to include everybody in that.”

— Rebecca Binstock, executive director of the North Dakota Ethics Commission, which is asking the Legislature to expand the panel’s oversight authority to include thousands of state executive branch employees.

q q q

“I’d say 98% or 99% that come in now have both mental health and addiction issues, and it never used to be like that.”

— Jennifer Spatola, Heartview Foundation’s director of clinical services, on a mental health and substance abuse crisis in rural North Dakota.

q q q

“I think it will benefit all of the people of the United States and North Dakota because it will bring us back to a baseline of loving our country. The Pledge of Allegiance is a gatherer of people who believe in what we stand for as a country and as a state.”

— Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, proposing legislation that would make schools and government boards host a voluntary recitation for the Pledge of Allegiance.

q q q

"Despite the challenges the health care industry has faced in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the dedication of the physicians, nurses and all the employees of St. Alexius to the people of Bismarck and all of central and western North Dakota has never wavered."

— Reed Reyman, the new president of CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

q q q

“We’re in the best position to understand what the needs of this office are.”

— North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who is proposing a nearly $24.6 million increase to his office’s budget for the 2023-25 biennium, with upgrades at the State Crime Lab among his priorities.