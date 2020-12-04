Eminently quotable: 'It’s the time to actually reach out'

"We have no idea what to expect or predict."
-- Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson, on the uncertainty of the holiday shopping season amid the pandemic.
"We tend to become really conservative in hard times, tough times, and we're definitely in tough times right now."
-- Mike Rud, president of the North Dakota Retail Association, on the uncertainty of holiday sales this year.
"We'll probably go here and then go sleep and then maybe go somewhere else."
-- Nolan Jacobs, of Steele, who drove to Bismarck with Isaiah Harter to snatch up Black Friday deals. They were lined up outside Best Buy in the early morning hours.
“More than ever, it’s the time to actually reach out.”
-- First Lady Kathryn Burgum on the theme of “Creating Connections” that highlighted this year’s state Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
"We're excited about the opportunities. We're excited to get to work and making sure that we get everything taken care of over the next six weeks or so, so we can hit the ground running."
-- State Rep. Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, who takes office Jan. 1 as North Dakota's 34th state treasurer.
"I think you still had people looking for something to do outside and to be able to ... get on a trail, have some open spaces, be with their family."
-- State Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek, speculating on why North Dakota's 13 state parks hit record camping numbers during the pandemic.
"North Dakota is certainly in a different situation now than we were in April or May when we received the serology tests. These tests can’t diagnose, and that’s our priority right now."
-- Department of Health spokeswoman Nicole Peske, on tens of thousands of COVID-19 antibody tests still stored in a warehouse.
"We have people in the Legislature with compromised health conditions. Keep that in mind. We've got to take care of them."
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, on his support for a legislative mask mandate.
"Yeah, we've lost a lot of great people, and that does break my heart. Some of them are relatives of mine, friends, but I don't think any one of them would want us to give up our freedom for their loss."
-- Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, on his opposition to requiring House members to wear masks.
"You learn appreciation for your fellow man every time you ring a bell."
-- Dwight Cook, who has volunteered with the Salvation Army for 30 years during its annual red kettle campaign.
"But on the other hand, if it's not a big deal, and it's helping somebody somewhere ... then let's do it. If they feel it would be beneficial to them, then why not?"
-- Bismarck City Commissioner Nancy Guy, who voted in favor of allowing restaurants to sell carryout alcoholic beverages during the pandemic, despite having some reservations. The commission voted 3-2 to allow the sale.
“They can understand what levels lakes need to be behind dams, for instance, to handle runoff in the spring. Hopefully there won’t be as many surprises as in the past.”
-- Daryl Ritchison, director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network, whose weather stations near the Missouri River and its tributaries soon will undergo upgrades to help officials plan for spring flooding by better measuring snow and soil moisture.
