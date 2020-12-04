Eminently quotable: 'It’s the time to actually reach out'

"We're excited about the opportunities. We're excited to get to work and making sure that we get everything taken care of over the next six weeks or so, so we can hit the ground running."

-- State Rep. Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, who takes office Jan. 1 as North Dakota's 34th state treasurer.

"I think you still had people looking for something to do outside and to be able to ... get on a trail, have some open spaces, be with their family."

-- State Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek, speculating on why North Dakota's 13 state parks hit record camping numbers during the pandemic.

"North Dakota is certainly in a different situation now than we were in April or May when we received the serology tests. These tests can’t diagnose, and that’s our priority right now."

-- Department of Health spokeswoman Nicole Peske, on tens of thousands of COVID-19 antibody tests still stored in a warehouse.

