Eminently quotable: 'It’s reduced passengers to little or nothing'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Do we really need our police force to worry about what's in someone's sippy cup as they are cruising Main Street?"

-- Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker on a discussion about allowing restaurants to temporarily sell alcohol with carryout orders.

q q q

"We're scared, as the disciples were at the death of Jesus. We're isolated like they were when they hid away after his death in the upper room. We have an assured comfort that in the resurrection there is a tomorrow that is brighter and better and in which there is a great deal of hope."

-- The Rev. Leanne Simmons, of First Presbyterian Church in Bismarck, on her Easter message of hope, derived from the story of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

q q q

"Then, of course, this thing hits, and then the stock market hits, and the oil prices hit. It's going to be a tough April, and hopefully it's weeks and not months."