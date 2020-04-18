Eminently quotable: 'It’s reduced passengers to little or nothing'

"Do we really need our police force to worry about what's in someone's sippy cup as they are cruising Main Street?"
-- Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker on a discussion about allowing restaurants to temporarily sell alcohol with carryout orders.
q q q
"We're scared, as the disciples were at the death of Jesus. We're isolated like they were when they hid away after his death in the upper room. We have an assured comfort that in the resurrection there is a tomorrow that is brighter and better and in which there is a great deal of hope."
-- The Rev. Leanne Simmons, of First Presbyterian Church in Bismarck, on her Easter message of hope, derived from the story of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
q q q
"Then, of course, this thing hits, and then the stock market hits, and the oil prices hit. It's going to be a tough April, and hopefully it's weeks and not months."
-- Scott Ritter, a commercial realtor with Aspen Group Real Estate, on interest from businesses in renting commercial property, which was “incredibly encouraging” moving into 2020.
q q q
“This one is absolutely unprecedented in the way it’s reduced passengers to little or nothing.”
-- Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug describing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air travel.
q q q
“When you fly as much as I do, trying to go back and forth from D.C., it’s concerning that you might not have the ability to get back. They’re not going to fly those flights if there are two or three people on board.”
-- U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who recently had to catch a flight out of Minot to return to the nation’s capital because his flight from Bismarck was canceled due to a lack of passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“Our goal is to meaningfully advance the science around COVID-19 so physicians can be better prepared to respond to and treat this novel virus in the future, especially for our populations most at-risk.”
-- Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health, which is launching a clinical trial of the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients.
q q q
“We’re seeing more wells shut in every day. You can see the number of drilling rigs in the United States dropping, and you’re going to see production dropping.”
-- Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, describing the impact of low oil prices on the Bakken.
q q q
“I feel bad because I don’t have enough eggs for everybody who wants eggs, but I do my best.”
-- Laura Filkowski, a rancher north of Belfield, describes how the 30 eggs her hens lay each day are in high demand as people stock up on food during the coronavirus pandemic.
