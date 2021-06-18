Eminently quotable: 'It’s our faith that keeps us going'

"We collectively thought we were doing the right thing at the time, but now sometimes harsh reality comes and bites you places, and there seems to be some teeth marks on parts of our body, so it's time to reassess."

-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, announcing a study of a new law limiting the state Emergency Commission's spending approval authority between biennial sessions of the Legislature.

"It's a horse race."

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on New Mexico threatening North Dakota's status of being the nation's second-biggest oil producer.

“It hurt. We had to budget all over again. You just bought what you had to buy. It’s our faith that keeps us going.”

-- June Benedict, one of many people who had their work hours cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

