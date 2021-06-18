Eminently quotable: 'It’s our faith that keeps us going'

"We collectively thought we were doing the right thing at the time, but now sometimes harsh reality comes and bites you places, and there seems to be some teeth marks on parts of our body, so it's time to reassess."
-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, announcing a study of a new law limiting the state Emergency Commission's spending approval authority between biennial sessions of the Legislature.
"It's a horse race."
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on New Mexico threatening North Dakota's status of being the nation's second-biggest oil producer.
“It hurt. We had to budget all over again. You just bought what you had to buy. It’s our faith that keeps us going.”
-- June Benedict, one of many people who had their work hours cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Nobody wants to ban fireworks. I don't think that's anybody's goal up here is to stop the Fourth of July from happening like it should happen. We have to think of the safety of the residents and the safety of the firefighters, also."
-- Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, after the city commission voted unanimously to ban private fireworks over the holiday due to drought.
"We still plan on a full spectacular."
-- Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra Director Mike Gardner, stating that Fourth of July fireworks are still planned at the state Capitol despite the drought.
“It’s very disheartening.”
-- Travis Barth, corporate owner of Barth KIA and Bill Barth Ford, after thieves stole catalytic converters off seven vehicles at the Barth KIA dealership, to sell for the precious metals they contain.
"We can't have this all just loaded up with existing industries, existing lobbyists. There are industries that could be bigger than what we have now that aren't even here yet."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, advocating for "fresh faces" to oversee North Dakota's new Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.
"We’ve released a lot of music over the years, but this is a project that we’ve been wanting and waiting to do for a really long time."
-- Kendra Slaubaugh, half of the sister act Tigirlily, whose debut EP with Monument Records will be released July 9.
"The emergency responders had to slow their responses down because the hail was so intense. I couldn't see the front of the hood of my truck."
-- Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith, after a severe storm hit northwestern North Dakota.
"If you didn't know anything about what was going on with a global pandemic, you would not be able to tell based on permit data."
-- Ben Ehreth, city planner for Bismarck, which saw the number and value of building permits increase in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we stand on the verge of a new chapter, I look forward to what’s ahead and charting a path where no one goes hungry."