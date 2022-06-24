Eminently quotable: 'It’s not like what you see in the movies'

“I don’t think any of us can comprehend the trauma you’ve inflicted on these young girls.”

-- U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland, sentencing Dawson Rouse, 23, of Bismarck, to 30 years in prison for more than three dozen child sex crimes.

"That was quite exciting. My heart pretty much went. I just couldn't believe it. I hollered at my husband (Jerry) and said 'Get in here!'"

-- Bismarck resident Sue Olson, after her home surveillance system captured video of a mountain lion that has been roaming residential neighborhoods in central Bismarck.

"Mountain lions frequently wander into towns in North Dakota and other states. This is not unusual. I'm sure it's trying to get out of the predicament it got itself in. It took a wrong turn and came into town."

-- Stephanie Tucker, furbearer biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, after a mountain lion wandered into central Bismarck.

“Vaccine has been made widely available in our state and no individual, including children, should face barriers receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.”

-- State Immunization Program Director Molly Howell, announcing that North Dakota's Health Department has ordered 5,700 doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of federal health officials endorsing shots for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

"We'll be generating the power everybody else needs."

-- North Dakota Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak, saying she doesn't think North Dakota will be affected by rolling blackouts that an operator of one of the large power grids in the country says is possible this summer due to hot weather and high energy demand.

"We are weighing options for a long-term solution."

-- Senior Assistant County Engineer Dan Schriock, after the third landslide on River Road in the past four years.

“It’s not like what you see in the movies where they’re digging up gold and they’re finding nuggets. We’re not finding nuggets. We’re not finding flakes. We have to actually chemically extract it.”

-- John Kay, an engineer with the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, which is studying whether it's feasible to extract rare earth elements such as neodymium and lanthanum from coal.

"I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for finger amputation."

--U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., after suffering a hand injury in an incident involving a boulder at his Bismarck home.

"It doesn't have to create an actual conflict (of interest). It's just the facts are such that a reasonable person would say, 'We're not confident that you can get a fair hearing under the circumstances.'"

--North Dakota Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele, describing rules outlining how certain state officials "shall voluntarily recuse" themselves from involvement in proceedings "where the potential conflict of interest or campaign or monetary in-kind support creates an appearance of bias to a reasonable person."

"Those fawns that hit the ground in 2021 -- though it was a smaller cohort than normal -- milder winter weather conditions led to higher survival in both the fawns and adults."

-- Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, on a positive spring mule deer survey following a disappointing fall survey amid devastating drought.

