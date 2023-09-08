“There are different things to do. We don't move at as fast of a pace as a big city. But there are plenty of other opportunities in our communities of Bismarck and Mandan that give them a good place to set up base.”

-- Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President and CEO Brenda Nagel, on the importance of building community and providing opportunities for young workers to get to know the region, to bolster the young workforce.

q q q

“The population growth in BPS is a reflection of a strong and growing community along with a first-class educational system."

-- Jeff Fastnacht, superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, which had a record first-day enrollment of 13,732 students in grades K-12.

q q q

"She could not bear injustice and used her sheer decency to bring others under her wing. Though with a family of her own, she and her husband, Chris, never failed to bring another needy soul into the fold when needed."

-- Waylon Hedegaard, friend of Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews, who died at age 49 after a battle with a rare and highly aggressive form of cancer.

q q q

“We need to think about this process as being our future population. So it’s not just a matter of getting workers. It is getting families to populate our state, and for families then to operate our schools, our hospitals — to be a part of our communities.”

-- State Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, who pushed legislation establishing a state office focused on recruiting, supporting and retaining immigrant workers.

q q q

“I had a few people tell me they would have given up and found an 8-to-5 job before they would have went through what I went through."

-- Mandan day care owner Amy Haugen, on the struggles of starting a business amid inflation, interest rate increases and a generally stricter lending climate in the wake of widely available coronavirus pandemic relief funds.

q q q

“I don’t think people would look at him and say he’s too old. I think they’re gonna say, ‘Here’s a guy who’s physically active and went out and hurt himself.’ We’ve all been there.”

-- Republican strategist Jim Merrill, on how Gov. Doug Burgum rupturing his Achilles tendon on the presidential campaign trail might impact how potential voters view him.

q q q

"(The powwow) brings the community together and it's a huge economic driver. It's a big community event and we take the profits from it and give it to students through scholarships."

-- College Relations Director Brent Kleinjan, on the 53rd annual United Tribes Technical College International Powwow this weekend.

q q q

“(A cigar lounge) is as safe as it possibly can be, because we know nothing can be 100% (safe).”

-- Josette Dupree, owner of Big Stick Cigars, a proponent of a cigar lounge ordinance in Mandan.

q q q

“There is no safe level of secondhand smoke. We know that; the surgeon general has told us again and again.”

-- Western Plains Public Health Health Promotions Director Brady Weaver on her opposition for a cigar lounge ordinance in Mandan.