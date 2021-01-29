Eminently quotable: 'It’s not as taboo as it once was'

"I like them. I eat them, so that's not going to insult me any, it isn't."
-- Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, when fellow lawmakers placed cans of spaghetti on his desk in jest, after Kempenich said he's been eating $1 cans of spaghetti for lunches because new state government ethics laws curtailed lobbyist-funded meals.
q q q
"I think the bill is ridiculous. From my perspective, I think with what they're compensated, I would think that they could probably find the means to figure out meals."
-- Kacey Stein, of Bismarck, who started a mock fundraiser to pay for meals of North Dakota lawmakers, who will consider a bill to be reimbursed with taxpayer money for their meals.
q q q
“We’re grateful to all North Dakotans, including our medical, education and business communities, for their actions that have contributed to these positive results.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, noting a dramatic drop in COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate over the past two months, as he lowered the state's risk level from moderate to low.
q q q
"I am here to be a voice for other people of color in BPS who are too afraid to speak up. This symbol stands for nothing other than hate and has absolutely no place in a learning environment. It makes me and other people of color feel uncomfortable."
-- Marianna Miller, a 16-year-old Black high school student, asking the Bismarck School Board to ban the Confederate flag in schools after an incident in which a student wore a piece of clothing with the flag and caused a stir.
q q q
“It’s not as taboo as it once was. The general public has embraced it now. A lot of people are already doing it on their phone illegally. Why not let North Dakota have a piece of that pie? Why not have it here and regulate it here?”
-- Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo, who has proposed allowing North Dakota voters to decide whether to allow gambling on college and professional sports.
q q q
"For 4 ½ years we stood up to this, from the gathering up there at Cannon Ball and the bridges to taking it to the level of the court. I think it's a good thing where we're at."
-- Standing Rock Tribe Chairman Mike Faith, responding to a federal appeals court upholding lower court decisions that revoked a key permit for the Dakota Access Pipeline and required a federal agency to conduct a lengthy environmental review.
q q q
"If we choose to do nothing, we will by default be allowing those opportunities of our women to be lost or greatly reduced as society attempts to remove any reference to biological sex and replaces it with a social construct of self-identification. We will in essence be allowing the panels in the glass ceiling to be reconstructed and reinstalled over the heads of women in the name of feelings rather than science."
-- Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, who introduced a bill that in part would prohibit a publicly funded school from allowing a person to participate on a girls or boys team if the person “was assigned the opposite sex at birth.”
q q q
"It could transform a simple flag football sign-up sheet into a legal and logistical nightmare."
-- North Dakota University System Director of Student Affairs Katie Fitzsimmons, criticizing legislation that opponents say would discriminate against transgender students.
q q q
"Our soldiers stayed at their hotel every night except one night, when they spent the night at FedEx Field. They slept in warm, comfortable areas of suites -- no complaints."
-- North Dakota National Guard spokesman Bill Prokopyk, stating that no North Dakota soldiers who served security detail during President Joe Biden's inauguration were part of a group made to rest in a cold parking garage -- an incident that sparked an outcry in the nation's capital.
q q q
"North Dakota shouldn't sit on the sidelines. We should be a part of those discussions about trying to put downward pressure on prescription drugs."
-- AARP North Dakota Executive Director Josh Askvig, on legislation aiming to increase North Dakotans' access to lower-priced prescription drugs.