Eminently quotable: 'It’s not as taboo as it once was'

"I am here to be a voice for other people of color in BPS who are too afraid to speak up. This symbol stands for nothing other than hate and has absolutely no place in a learning environment. It makes me and other people of color feel uncomfortable."

-- Marianna Miller, a 16-year-old Black high school student, asking the Bismarck School Board to ban the Confederate flag in schools after an incident in which a student wore a piece of clothing with the flag and caused a stir.

q q q

“It’s not as taboo as it once was. The general public has embraced it now. A lot of people are already doing it on their phone illegally. Why not let North Dakota have a piece of that pie? Why not have it here and regulate it here?”

-- Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo, who has proposed allowing North Dakota voters to decide whether to allow gambling on college and professional sports.

q q q

"For 4 ½ years we stood up to this, from the gathering up there at Cannon Ball and the bridges to taking it to the level of the court. I think it's a good thing where we're at."