“This is the No. 1 concern for North Dakotans.”

-- Rick Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon and former Republican state representative, who is spearheading another constitutional initiative to abolish property taxes.

q q q

“We have seen this kind of attempt before to eliminate property taxes. We are not convinced there is a workable solution that is equitable for funding the services the counties in North Dakota provide to serve the people who live and work in the county.”

-- Aaron Birst, executive director of the North Dakota Association of Counties, which has opposed previous attempts to abolish property taxes in North Dakota.

q q q

“Working hard and putting the time in on the water helped us win.”

-- Ryan Bullinger, of Bismarck, who with his brother Logan won the North Dakota High School Fishing State Championship for the third year in a row.

q q q

"This is more than a Texas-southwest border issue. This is impacting all of the United States."

-- North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General Alan Dohrmann, making the case to the state Emergency Commission for $2.2 million to send state Guard troops to the southern border.

q q q

“We were somewhat surprised that harvest was up despite declines during our spring 2022 surveys and the early end to most upland seasons when winter showed up in November.”

-- North Dakota Game and Fish Department Upland Game Biologist RJ Gross, on last fall's pheasant harvest in the state being up significantly from the previous year despite a drop in bird numbers in prime hunting territory and an early start to winter.

q q q

“I have talked to the district chairs on several occasions. They have been open about the improvements they’d like to see. I look forward to supporting these efforts by offering the resources, tools and training needed to continue to win Republican offices.”

-- Former North Dakota second lady Sandi Sanford, upon being elected chair of the state Republican Party.

q q q

"I think the tree idea is a good idea."

-- Brandon Koch, who lives on family property bordering Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, on North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department turning to tree plantings to protect scenic views at the park after nearby landowners declined voluntary easements on their land.

q q q

“It’s kind of like running in a marathon. Somebody has just passed you the baton and it’s your turn to run, but you know you’re going to be passing it on later on, too."

-- Leanne Simmons, pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck, on being part of the church's milestone 150th anniversary this year.

q q q

“If we didn’t have dedicated people, we couldn’t have a nice church.”

-- Alan Wilson, elder and treasurer of the 138-year-old Glencoe Sloan Memorial Presbyterian Church south of Bismarck, which has been recognized by the National Society of Daughters of American Colonists for being the oldest church in the state to hold its services in its original building.

q q q

"The question is do we have the authority under (state law) to do this? We haven't found that out yet."

-- Burleigh County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan, on a proposed resolution preventing the recording of easements in the county for companies under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

q q q

"I have an easement that I feel we did our due diligence on and probably have a very, very strong easement. Am I happy about having a pipeline going across family land? No."

-- Todd McMichael, whose family has signed an easement giving Summit Carbon Solutions access to their land along the Sheyenne River, even though the family opposes the pipeline.